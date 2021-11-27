As costs balloon, city pulls back on planned construction for USGS campus

The City of Flagstaff pulled back on a collaboration with the United States Geological Survey this month after projected construction costs for the project grew significantly.

The city had been working with USGS to revamp the agencies campus near Buffalo Park, tearing down two buildings and replacing them with new and modern structures.

City council approved moving forward with the project in September but the effort has been in the works for the better part of a decade, with the first design documents dating from 2011, said City Capital Improvements manager David Peterson.

Several of the USGS buildings are well past their original service lives, having been built in the 1970s, and need to be replaced.

Specifically, the project sought to build a new warehouse and lab offices on the campus before demolishing the previous versions of both.

The entirety of that campus, the buildings and the land, is actually owned by the city and only leased to the USGS.

But estimated costs have climbed significantly, including through this year -- in which the estimation rose by $10 million, Peterson said.

The project was first estimated to cost $20.8 million in 2016. But those estimates have only grown since then, first to about $27.8 million in 2018 and then to $38.2 million in 2021.

As costs climbed, city staff worked closely with federal officials and USGS to come up with alternative ways to get the project done, such as replacing one building while simply renovating the other, said Peterson.

But Peterson added that the estimates they got for renovation made it clear that even with extensive work, the structures could not be brought up to meet modern standards and building codes.

As such, Peterson said, the best option was simply to delay the project until a solution could be found, a move that city council agreed with and approved last week.

And there are some benefits to delaying. For one, it could allow the USGS to reexamine exactly what kind of buildings they need and what those should contain.

For example, with remote work becoming a fact of life for many workers this past year, the USGS may determine it needs less space or fewer offices than it first imagined, Peterson said. The agency last updated its future and current needs from the project in 2017, Peterson said.

“The current buildings have been there 50 years. We’re building infrastructure that could be there for a long time, so we want to make sure that infrastructure meets their needs today and long into the future,” Peterson said.

Rick Tadder, management services director for the city, said the project has been supported by a voter-supported proposition passed in 2004 for investments in the USGS campus.

And Tadder said he was still optimistic for the future of getting the work done and for the future of USGS in Flagstaff.

“We also heard from [federal officials] that they are still interested being here and they very likely will bring back another proposal,” Tadder said. “I got the impression that they agreed, this has gone too high a cost and let’s step back and redo this. So I think we have a good partner still.”

