As Cornville Fire pulls resources, containment on Slate Fire reaches 23%

As work continued on the Slate Fire northwest of Flagstaff over the weekend, the Coconino National Forest and State Forestry Department found themselves responding to yet another wildfire south of Sedona on Sunday.

The Cornville Fire appears to have originated on the Coconino National Forest, but quickly moved onto state land and did pull some resources from the Slate Fire.

National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer said the Mendocino Hotshot crew was moved off of the Slate Fire to begin working on the new blaze, which is currently believed to be about 1,200 acres. Shaffer said the Flagstaff Hotshot crew has since come in to replace the Mendocino crew on the Slate Fire.

The Slate Fire also grew over the weekend, but so did the fire’s percentage of containment. The fire is now believed to be about 10,600 acres and 23% contained.

Largely pushed by the wind, the Slate Fire has moved east-northeast throughout the last few days.

Despite speculation late last week that Highway 180 could soon be reopened, the road remains closed. According to forest officials, before the road reopens, the Arizona Department of Transportation will need to rebuild some guardrails and remove trees that were killed by the fire along the route.