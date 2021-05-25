As Coconino County, Flagstaff officials encourage community action, elders look for assistance in repairing flood walls

“I really want to emphasize that. It's really important that people take responsibility and do as much of this work as they can because we have pretty limited resources,” Andreani told the Arizona Daily Sun. “This is a public service, but we really need people to help maintain it and to rally their neighbors, rally their family members.”

Andreani said the county will always be able to deliver additional pallets of cinderbags, or make those materials available, but a large portion of the work will have to be done by individual residents and neighbors helping neighbors.

And that kind of community assistance is what Ron Talbott and his wife are counting on to get the work done.

Talbott, who lives on the East Harmony cul-de-sac, said he has been covering his sandbag walls with tarps for most of the last two years, so the number of bags that need to be replaced is fairly small.

But when he does look to replace them, probably sometime in the next month, he is counting on help from other members of his church to assist him in fixing the walls, just as they helped him build the walls two years ago.