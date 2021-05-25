As Coconino County, Flagstaff officials encourage community action, elders look for assistance in repairing flood walls

Efforts to repair flood walls in the Spruce Wash watershed started last week as the county began distributing pallets of fresh sandbags to impacted neighborhoods.
Last week, county and city staff held the first of five planned street meetings across east Flagstaff neighborhoods.
During the meeting, at the corner of Grandview Drive and the East Harmony cul-de-sac, local officials fielded questions from often frustrated residents, encouraging them to come together and rebuild deteriorating flood walls ahead of the monsoon season.
The following day, pallets of sandbags and dumpsters appeared throughout Grandview.
Karen Whitten attended the street meeting last week and said she lives on North Monte Vista Drive, one street to the east from Grandview. She said she isn’t sure how she is going to be able to repair the sandbag walls that help separate Spruce Wash from her backyard and the home in which she has lived for 31 years.
County officials have estimated that since the thousands of sandbag walls were built following the Museum Fire, between 30-40% of them have deteriorated and will need to be replaced.
But that’s easier said than done, said Whitten, who said each bag weighs between 30 and 45 pounds.
“I moved 30 of them from my front yard last summer and it just about killed me because they were so heavy,” Whitten said. “The city and the county, they're doing what they can, but I can't move those cinderbags; I'm 100 pounds. I can't move them […] you need Paul Bunyan to do it.”
Whitten said she’s not the only one who will need help. She said there are at least four other elderly residents on her street who will need help rebuilding their sandbag walls.
Coconino County Public Works Director and Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani said the county will be helping organize volunteer crews who will be able to help repair flood walls, although the property owner will need to sign a cooperative agreement to allow volunteers onto their property.
Andreani said the county has set up a number that residents can call to request help and they have already been contacted by about 10 residents seeking assistance to rebuild cinderbag walls. And Andreani said the county will be working with by United Way of Northern Arizona to organize and ask for groups of volunteers to help get that work done.
They will also be getting the help of a work crew from the Arizona Conservation Corps. A limited AmeriCorps crew is arriving to begin work this week with a full crew coming next week, she said.
That crew will mostly be working to shore up barriers and sandbag walls that are within the city’s or county’s right of way, where they have access without needing to negotiate with a private land owner, Andreani said.
And Andreani said as much as the county and city are ready and able to assist residents who need help, most of the work will have to be done by residents themselves.
“I really want to emphasize that. It's really important that people take responsibility and do as much of this work as they can because we have pretty limited resources,” Andreani told the Arizona Daily Sun. “This is a public service, but we really need people to help maintain it and to rally their neighbors, rally their family members.”
Andreani said the county will always be able to deliver additional pallets of cinderbags, or make those materials available, but a large portion of the work will have to be done by individual residents and neighbors helping neighbors.
And that kind of community assistance is what Ron Talbott and his wife are counting on to get the work done.
Talbott, who lives on the East Harmony cul-de-sac, said he has been covering his sandbag walls with tarps for most of the last two years, so the number of bags that need to be replaced is fairly small.
But when he does look to replace them, probably sometime in the next month, he is counting on help from other members of his church to assist him in fixing the walls, just as they helped him build the walls two years ago.
A retired civil engineer who used to work for the City of Flagstaff, Talbott said despite the frustration of many of his neighbors, he has a lot of sympathy for the difficult job that the city and county have in preparing for the potential flooding.
But at the same time, Talbott said he certainly understands the frustration of residents who, two years later, are having to rebuild flood walls that they never expected to have on their property in the first place.
“Lots of people are really, really tired of looking at [the sandbags] and they are ugly. I think the people are tired of seeing the sandbags and worrying about the flooding. And that's all kind of compounded by the same sort of feelings from COVID. Everybody’s at the end of their rope,” Talbott said.
Early next month the county will also be sending residents in affected areas with a flood preparation guide. That will include information on properly building sandbag walls.
County officials say they hope to have all the work completed by July 1.
