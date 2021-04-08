As case numbers increase second week in a row, vaccine supply overtakes demand for first time

And those vaccination efforts have even more importance given the potential for increased spread of the virus.

Musselman told the Coconino County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that county health officials were not surprised by the slight increase in cases. But Musselman said she hopes the jump represents only an aberration and not a trend.

The increase comes after the county had seen a radical drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases between the end of January and the end of March.

Musselman said the slight increase is likely due in part to the return of in-person schooling after spring break.

“We are hoping this doesn’t continue to spike even more, especially coming off of an Easter weekend,” Musselman said. “Again, we just continue to stress the importance of those mitigation measures: wearing a mask in public and in medium- to large-sized groups. You are protecting yourselves and our community from the spread of COVID as it is in fact very much alive and well.”

At this point, Musselman said, most of the spread of COVID-19 is by two variants of the virus first seen in California. Both variants are considered noteworthy but seem to respond in a similar way to the vaccines as the base virus.

