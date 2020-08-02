As candidates compete for House seat, voters will decide who moves onto November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona voters will be choosing between one of four candidates, all vying to represent them in the United States House of Representatives.

Representative Tom O’Halleran is fighting to hold onto the seat for what would become his third term in congress.

The Sedona resident and former Chicago police detective is being challenged from the left in the form of former Flagstaff City Councilmember Eva Putzova.

Putzova often touts “the most progressive campaign for Congress in Arizona” on social media posts. And her policy positions support that.

Putzova led the controversial, but ultimately successful campaign, to raise Flagstaff’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. As a candidate, she has come out in favor of Medicare for all, tuition-free college and the green new deal.

Meanwhile O’Halleran is much more moderate and proudly so.

O’Halleran is co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group made up of Democratic congress people who pride themselves on finding bipartisan solutions and working across the aisle.