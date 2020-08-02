As candidates compete for House seat, voters will decide who moves onto November

Northern Arizona voters will be choosing between one of four candidates, all vying to represent them in the United States House of Representatives.
Representative Tom O’Halleran is fighting to hold onto the seat for what would become his third term in congress.
The Sedona resident and former Chicago police detective is being challenged from the left in the form of former Flagstaff City Councilmember Eva Putzova.
Putzova often touts “the most progressive campaign for Congress in Arizona” on social media posts. And her policy positions support that.
Putzova led the controversial, but ultimately successful campaign, to raise Flagstaff’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. As a candidate, she has come out in favor of Medicare for all, tuition-free college and the green new deal.
Meanwhile O’Halleran is much more moderate and proudly so.
O’Halleran is co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group made up of Democratic congress people who pride themselves on finding bipartisan solutions and working across the aisle.
And in CD1, which stretches from the Utah border the suburbs of Tucson and encompasses Flagstaff and most of eastern Arizona, the moderate position O’Halleran promotes could be a real advantage.
The district supported President Donald Trump by nearly eight points in 2016 while simultaneously reelecting the Democratic congressman.
O’Halleran has also been endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the American Federation of Teachers and Everytown for Gun Safety.
At the same time, Putzova has seen endorsements from former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and the progressive organizations 350.org and Our Revolution.
Vying for the Republican ticket are Oro Valley lawyer Nolan Reidhead, and lawyer and Eloy farmer Tiffany Shedd.
Both Republicans have made immigration and border security top issues in their campaigns, support the president and tout high ratings from the National Rifle Association.
Last year, Reidhead described himself to the Arizona Daily Sun as a strong advocate for the constitution and during a recent appearance on the Jeff Oravits Show said he was disappointed with what he sees as a substantial government overreach on the part of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in responding to COVID-19.
Shedd has also pushed back against the perception of O’Halleran as a moderate candidate.
Also on the Jeff Oravits Show, Shedd pointed to how often O’Halleran votes with his party and compared him to the Democratic Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Shedd has also received a number of high-profile endorsements. Shedd has been endorsed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Senator John Kyl, Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw and 16 other sitting members of the house.
Meanwhile Reidhead has landed the endorsements of two former opponents. Williams Mayor John Moore and former Safford City Councilmember Chris Taylor, both of whom had sought the Republican ticket before dropping out of the race earlier this year, endorsed Reidhead.
Additionally, Reidhead was also endorsed by Walt Blackman, who represents Legislative District 6 in the state house.
