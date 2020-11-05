As calls flood in and firefighters test positive, COVID-19 keeps them struggling against the stress

The pandemic has made the job harder and more stressful as well, Goldberg said.

“I feel like it's made the stress tenfold because everything becomes harder. I just cannot emphasize enough: we already have been understaffed and underequipped. That's not a new phenomenon,” Goldberg said. “But what [COVID-19] does is it takes it and it puts it on steroids, because every little thing becomes exponentially harder.”

For every call, they are now dawning extra equipment and remembering to ask extra questions, Goldberg said. Moreover, there is the stress of worrying about whether they did everything right, whether the person they assisted was COVID positive.

The added stress from COVID, higher call volumes and fewer days to recover was all on Goldberg’s mind as he was driven home on the last day of his career.

“I just looked around at the gloves, the masks, eyeglasses. [...] And I'm looking at all the calls that are listed on the [mobile computer] that I just ran in the last 48 hours and I just gave thanks to God, like, ‘Thank you for getting me here to the end. And I’ve had COVID. I had it. So I'm just glad I’m alive.”

Solutions