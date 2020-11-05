As calls flood in and firefighters test positive, COVID-19 keeps them struggling against the stress

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Flagstaff Fire Captain Marc Goldberg rode in a fire engine for the last time as his crew delivered him home.
It’s tradition that when a firefighter is retiring, their crew drives them home one last time.
Before he retired last week, Goldberg had been a firefighter for over 30 years, 25 of them working for the Flagstaff Fire Department. But since March, Goldberg said, it has felt like he has worked five more years on top of that.
That’s because COVID-19 has kept them even busier than usual, all the while forcing some firefighters to the sideline of an already understaffed department.
So far this year, the department has seen at least six different firefighters test positive for COVID-19, said Flagstaff Fire Chief Mark Gaillard. That often means several other firefighters quarantining for as long as 14 days in case they, too, have the virus.
Goldberg said he was one of those firefighters, having tested positive and recovered in July.
Last week, the department had six staff quarantining as they either recovered from COVID or because they had a risky exposure to it, Gaillard wrote in an email.
One of those firefighters was Fire Captain Bobby Parker, who was recovering from the virus.
At the beginning of October, Parker said he was using some of his vacation days when he came down with what he first assumed was a head cold. But the cold didn’t go away, so he isolated himself.
Parker said his case was fairly mild, but even so, it put him out of action for the rest of the month.
“More than anything I needed the time to recover. I was only symptomatic for seven days or so, but I was still kind of beat down, and I still had that burning in my chest if I exercised or anything. So I just needed some extra time to kind of get well again,” Parker said. “Something as simple as taking the trash can up the street, I was winded after that and had some burning in my chest for about an hour afterwards.”
Parker, who works out of Fire Station No. 2, returned to the department on Monday.
According to Gaillard, most firefighters who have tested positive don’t appear to have picked up the virus as they have conducted their work. Instead, most cases have been linked to community spread outside the department.
Earlier this year, officials at the Flagstaff Medical Center told a similar story. Even considering healthcare workers who worked with COVID-positive patients, cases among staff were most often linked to the spread of the virus outside the hospital.
Impacts on the line
Serving downtown, east Flagstaff and Route 66, Fire Station No. 2 is the busiest in the city and the only station with two rescue units based out of it.
But last month, enough firefighters were in quarantine that the station was reduced by half simply because the department didn’t have the manpower to staff the second unit.
When a unit goes down, the calls it would have picked up don’t stop coming. That leaves the remaining stations busier than ever, said Casey Gonzalez, president of the firefighters union.
All the while, the call volume to which they respond has spiked. Gonzalez said the number of calls the department receives has steadily increased by about 1,000 a year. This year is even higher than expected.
Just in October, call volume was up between 15% and 30%, and, according to Gaillard, the department is on pace to crest an all-time high of 15,000 incidents in 2020.
“Flag Fire is probably on track for having the highest call volume in its history for a 12-month period -- which is remarkable, because if you recall, at the beginning of the virus it was eerily quiet,” Gaillard said.
Given that higher volume, Gonzalez said it has not been unusual for a crew to get as many as 30 calls within a 24-hour period. With calls lasting between 15 minutes to an hour, and the time to drive there, Gonzalez said it feels like firefighters barely have time to catch their breath.
“You're just constantly running. It just it takes its toll,” Gonzalez said.
On top of that, firefighters are getting fewer days off to recover. As the department has seen personnel forced into quarantine, it has struggled to keep up its minimum staffing requirements.
That means firefighters working a three- or four-day shift, and instead of getting a few days off to recover, there are additional mandatory days before their next shift.
“You're getting called back into work because it's your turn. So you just ran 30 calls for that day and now you're there for the next day,” Gonzalez said. “It just it wears you down and takes a toll on home life, too.”
Gonzalez said the Summit and Highland Fire districts have been similarly impacted as automatic aid agreements between departments mean those stations see similarly heavy call volumes -- and those districts have also had firefighters who were forced to quarantine.
Goldberg said even during his last week with the department, he worked three mandatory days that he would normally have off, illustrating just how short-staffed the department is currently.
“So considering our system, I'm pretty senior. But for that mandatory to make it to me, it has to go through a lot of other people. And it needed to come to me three times in seven days,” Goldberg said.
The pandemic has made the job harder and more stressful as well, Goldberg said.
“I feel like it's made the stress tenfold because everything becomes harder. I just cannot emphasize enough: we already have been understaffed and underequipped. That's not a new phenomenon,” Goldberg said. “But what [COVID-19] does is it takes it and it puts it on steroids, because every little thing becomes exponentially harder.”
For every call, they are now dawning extra equipment and remembering to ask extra questions, Goldberg said. Moreover, there is the stress of worrying about whether they did everything right, whether the person they assisted was COVID positive.
The added stress from COVID, higher call volumes and fewer days to recover was all on Goldberg’s mind as he was driven home on the last day of his career.
“I just looked around at the gloves, the masks, eyeglasses. [...] And I'm looking at all the calls that are listed on the [mobile computer] that I just ran in the last 48 hours and I just gave thanks to God, like, ‘Thank you for getting me here to the end. And I’ve had COVID. I had it. So I'm just glad I’m alive.”
Solutions
Gaillard said to help address the issue, and reduce the likelihood of multiple firefighters having risky exposures after one crew member tests positive, the department is implementing more stringent mask wearing. While before, crew members didn’t have to wear masks when they were together in the engine or at the station, they are now supposed to keep them on.
But for Gonzalez, the real issue is the understaffing of the department. Everything else, he said, was a Band-Aid.
“The long-term fix is to face the fact that we are understaffed and it's been understaffed for a long time and underfunded,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, we're looking at staffing levels that are from 1990, call volume that is five times what it was in 1990, so we're just flat out way busier.”
And Gonzalez said the situation puts the department at risk of needing to take more drastic measures such as triaging calls or closing a station. So far, that is not something the department has done, but he said it is not uncommon for other agencies such as the police.
Gaillard said the department has come close to having to fully close one of the fire stations because they simply have not been able to staff it, but that hasn’t happened yet.
And although they are hoping to avoid having to take such measures, Gaillard said they have plans in place for how the department would handle being even shorter staffed.
