As Attorney General’s Office investigates, Varela says he used 'fraudulent signatures' to get on ballot

As mail-in ballots began to arrive at homes across Flagstaff this week, one mayoral candidate is under investigation by the state attorney general’s office for submitting falsified information.
On Tuesday, mayoral candidate Victor Varela admitted to the Arizona Daily Sun he had submitted “fraudulent signatures” to the city in order to get his name on the ballot in the mayoral race.
“I do not deny that those are fraudulent signatures, do not deny it,” Varela said. “I got names from Facebook. I got addresses from a phone book. I made up addresses.”
Varela has been under investigation by the office since at least April, when he had denied any wrongdoing.
In an email last week, attorney general's office spokesperson Katie Conner said they could not comment on “pending matters.” Varela said he had spoken to the office, although the office did not confirm whether they had spoken with the candidate.
Nonetheless, investigators had been in touch with the City of Flagstaff, which cooperated with the investigation, according to city staff. And in all likelihood, because ballots have already been printed and are being distributed, Varela’s name will remain on the ballot, said City Clerk Stacy Saltzburg.
“Uncharted territory”
Saltzburg called the situation “uncharted territory” for Flagstaff in her 13 years with the city, and said the city’s reaction will depend on how the facts play out.
If the city was told by the State Elections Office that a candidate is no longer valid, the city could put out messaging informing voters of that fact.
In other cities, similar questions have been raised when candidates are on the ballot but died before the election could occur. In those cases, Saltzburg said cities have been able to inform voters that the candidate could not be elected.
Varela submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the city for his candidacy. According to analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 700 of the addresses on his petition are not registered with the city’s address mapping system that shows registered addresses in the city. Only a handful of addresses that exist in the city are not registered to that system.
Of the real addresses accompanying the signatures, many were names of residents who did not live at the address or who were not real and had not signed.
One of the real addresses listed on the signature sheet, a house on North Tindle Boulevard, is home to Flagstaff resident Isaac Shaffer and his family. The sheet lists Shaffer’s address and the name and signature of a person named “Kyle Gripp.” But Shaffer said he has lived in the home since 2007, and no one in their home goes by that name or signed Varela’s petitions.
“There is absolutely no Kyle that's living here, no Kyle has lived here since 2007. I can guarantee you that,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer, who regularly votes, said he was shocked and dismayed to learn that a candidate may have used his address to fake their petitions. He added that in his view, the incident only works to sow doubt into the city’s electoral system.
“We live in a time when fear of the corruption of our electoral system is running high,” Shaffer said. “We don't need more people casting doubt on the process.”
Mayoral race
Varela said this week he submitted the fraudulent signatures because he was unable to safely collect all the signatures he needed to appear on the ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, however, Varela told the Arizona Daily Sun that he blamed the signature discrepancy on how he did not check for people's IDs when asking for signatures, and was unable to catch the incorrect information.
Varela now says he hoped the signatures he submitted would appear phony and would then be challenged and go to court. Then, he planned to argue before a judge that because the pandemic prevented him from gathering the appropriate signatures, his name should be allowed onto the ballot, Varela said.
“I turned in a whole bunch of fake signatures, fake names, fake addresses, and I made it look very obvious that they’re fake. I wasn’t trying to cheat,” Varela said. “I’m not trying to commit a crime, but if [a judge] finds me guilty of a crime, well, it will be my first one, so what are they going to do to me? Whatever they do, I’ll accept it. I'm not trying to defraud everybody. I’m not trying to cheat everybody.”
With the primary election for the mayoral race set for Aug. 4, city councilmember and mayoral candidate Jamie Whelan said the investigation highlights how the city’s election process might need to be improved. She suggested the rules could be altered so that candidates who do something wrong can have their names removed from the ballot.
When asked about the situation, fellow councilmember and mayoral candidate Charlie Odegaard also brought up whether rules around candidates gathering signatures need to change.
“It's unfortunate that we have state laws that prevent our city clerk to be the first line of defense for election integrity,” Odegaard said. He added the current system in which signatures must be challenged by citizens is prohibitively expensive.
After a candidate turns in the signatures needed to get on the ballot, there are 10 business days in which the validity of those signatures may be challenged in the Coconino County Superior Court.
The city itself cannot challenge a candidate's signatures, and if those 10 days pass without incident, the candidate’s name will appear on the ballot, regardless of whether the signatures are valid.
“Our city clerk has tools when it comes to citizens initiatives, but when it comes to candidate petitions, there’s no line of defense for if those candidate petitions are valid,” Odegaard said.
The final mayoral candidate, Paul Deasy, could not be reached for comment.
