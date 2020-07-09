As Attorney General’s Office investigates, Varela says he used 'fraudulent signatures' to get on ballot

Saltzburg called the situation “uncharted territory” for Flagstaff in her 13 years with the city, and said the city’s reaction will depend on how the facts play out.

If the city was told by the State Elections Office that a candidate is no longer valid, the city could put out messaging informing voters of that fact.

In other cities, similar questions have been raised when candidates are on the ballot but died before the election could occur. In those cases, Saltzburg said cities have been able to inform voters that the candidate could not be elected.

Varela submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the city for his candidacy. According to analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 700 of the addresses on his petition are not registered with the city’s address mapping system that shows registered addresses in the city. Only a handful of addresses that exist in the city are not registered to that system.

Of the real addresses accompanying the signatures, many were names of residents who did not live at the address or who were not real and had not signed.