As Arizona reopens, Flagstaff businesses follow suit

When it comes to restaurants, some began in–person and indoor dining on Monday, confident in the safety measures they have put in place, while others continue to limit service to delivery and take-out only.

Jeff Thorsett, owner of Flagstaff Brewing Company, said they decided to open only the patio for sit-down dining on Monday and are waiting to open up the interior. At the same time, Thorsett said it is tough to be opening the patio in an environment where the number of COVID cases are continuing to increase across the state.

Mike and Ronda’s The Place on Milton Road restarted indoor dining at the beginning of the week with just 30% of their normal sitting capacity so that customers can have the right amount of distance between each other, said owner Missy Heal. The other 70% of their tables and chairs are all now stacked in her garage.

“I want people to know we're serious about safety, so we’ll do whatever the public wants to see,” Heal said.

She has also had all her employees take an online course on how to properly work and stay safe during the pandemic and she is reminding employees to do things like not touch their masks as that is just like touching their faces, Heal said.

Even so, Heal said business has been slow these first few days.