Art of the times: Flag Arts Council hosting pandemic-focused art contest

The Flagstaff Arts Council is hosting an art contest through early August, but it’s not a typical one. Of course, the reality of COVID-19 and its effect on life are far from typical as well. Dubbed, Please Stay, Play Distance & Mask Responsibly Art Contest, the competition is a collaboration with the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County intended promote creativity while emphasizing social distancing and public health guidelines.

Entries will be juried by city of Flagstaff and Coconino County staff and officials with prizes awarded to first, second and third place as well as a youth winner. All forms of art and expression will be accepted. Entries should either promote safe pandemic practices such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, sheltering in place, etc. or explore a theme of the entrants choosing as long as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visual performance, written, or any other form of creative expression is permitted.

The competition is open to any Arizona resident and up to one prize will be awarded to a qualified entry outside Coconino County, according to a FAC press release.