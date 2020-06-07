Art in the wild places: Award-winning Flagstaff artist finds beauty, and purpose, in depicting wild animals

It’s all about connection, she said. If her art can educate, she said, so much the better.

“Art speaks across languages,” she said. “That will draw people in. Then if I can add the education aspect, that’s great. That’s why I got the degree in environmental biology. People always ask, ‘Why didn’t you get a degree in fine arts?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve already got the art thing down and I needed to know more about the environment.’ They go hand in hand. There’s a disconnect we’re getting better at now between art and science, and my goal is to try to pull the two together more.”

Sans, the HeArt Box owner and curator, said Sarantopulos’ paintings work because her passion for nature, political and otherwise, shines through.

“When you come from a place where you care deeply, you can pull people in and connect in a way that’s not (politically) abrasive,” Sans said. “You want to move them to action. By creating a beautiful piece of art about, say, wolves, that reaches people. When we had her show, it was probably one of the most well-responded to shows I’ve had. People connect to animals more than they sometimes do to other people. By having a painting of wolves, it pulls someone in and creates the opportunity for conversation about what this piece is really about.”