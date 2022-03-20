Art for Ukraine: Orpheum Theater hosting emergency relief fundraiser

The Orpheum Theater will hold an emergency fundraising event in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022 Russian forces invaded Ukraine, a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014 in part with the annexation of Crimea. The UN estimates at least 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

“When there is tragedy the Flagstaff community always comes together to help in whatever way we can,” Molly Baker, Orpheum Theater marketing director, said. “As a large venue and cultural hub of the community, the Orpheum feels it is our duty to offer people a place to gather, mourn and respond to the devastating events happening in our world today.”

The details of the fundraiser are still coming together as the Orpheum made the decision to host the event recently, with the situation in Ukraine escalating daily.

“It was a quick turnaround for us because we felt the need to do something especially because we didn't see many organizations in the city doing much so we wanted to host an event for [other] businesses and artists to get involved,” Baker said.

Currently, several musicians will be performing at the event on a set of two stages, the main stage at the venue and another acoustic one that will be erected in the Orpheum’s lounge area. Nolan McKelvey, Gretta and Kyle Miller of Tow’rs, Adam Bruce and Mike Seitz from Enormodome are all on the performance list.

Local artists and businesses have also donated items for silent auction, with all profits going directly to Ukraine via three different organizations, United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Voices of Children and Razom.

The Orpheum has received several items to auction and raffle off already, including gift baskets from Dark Sky Brewing Co. and Rainbow’s End, whose basket features, among other things, a $100 gift card to the store. Findlay Toyota donated a VIP Lowell Observatory experience, which includes a ride to, and VIP tour of, the observatory followed by a ride home from Findlay.

Local artists currently on the list to contribute work for auction include painter Dana Kamberg and multi-media artist Kayley Quick. And, the venue is still putting out a “call-to-action” for artists and businesses. Anyone interested in donating something should email the Orpheum with a description of their donation and a starting bid price.

“We invite anyone and everyone who can contribute to this event to get involved in whatever way they can,” Susan Walter, Orpheum Theater general manager, said. “The goal is to raise as much money as possible for Ukraine and the inevitable rebuild of their country.”

And, it wouldn’t be an Orpheum event without a specialized drink to mark the occasion; in this case, the "Zelenksy." Named after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the cocktail features, in Baker’s words “zero vodka but all rum.”

A local Ukrainian Greco Catholic priest of the Ukranian Greek Catholic Church will be presenting as well.

For those who cannot make it to the fundraiser in person, all donation links are up on the Orpheum’s website.

