Firefighters from Ponderosa Fire Department responded to several small wildfires Thursday night near Forest Service Roads 518, 624 and 22A.

Because of the number and size of the fires, firefighters believe they might have been caused by an arsonist.

One of the fires was about a half-acre in size when a crew of firefighters arrived.

Ponderosa Fire said the fires had all been extinguished by Friday morning, but its crews will still be monitoring the area for the next couple of days.

Thursday’s small fires capped off a busy week for the crews in the Ponderosa Fire District.

A chimney fire started on Tuesday at home near Forest Service Road 100 and Obsidian Tank Road. According to Ponderosa Fire, the flames had spread from the chimney into the second story. When crews arrived, after 10:20 p.m., they were able to evacuate all of the house’s occupants, including pets.

An engine and water tender from Camp Navajo Fire Department and a medic unit from Guardian Medical Transport also responded to the house fire.

According to Ponderosa Fire, the structure fire was quickly extinguished, with no injuries to residents or firefighters.