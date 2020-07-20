Arrest warrant issued for suspect in downtown Flagstaff shooting
0 comments

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in downtown Flagstaff shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting at a group of people after an argument last Thursday in downtown Flagstaff left one man in the hospital.

Police identified 27-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Flagstaff as their lead suspect. Flagstaff police indicate the man is currently located in Mexico.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings at the scene that erupted at midnight on North San Francisco Street and East Route 66. The victim in the case was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where police expect he will survive his injuries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News