Arrest warrant issued for suspect in downtown Flagstaff shooting

The Flagstaff Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting at a group of people after an argument last Thursday in downtown Flagstaff left one man in the hospital.

Police identified 27-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Flagstaff as their lead suspect. Flagstaff police indicate the man is currently located in Mexico.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings at the scene that erupted at midnight on North San Francisco Street and East Route 66. The victim in the case was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where police expect he will survive his injuries.

