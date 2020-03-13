Around the Town: Violin virtuoso to grace Ardrey Memorial Auditorium

Warmly welcomed back to Flagstaff after her triumphant debut with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra in 2015, Rachel Barton Pine will perform the virtuosic Camille Saint-Saëns "Violin Concerto No. 3," op. 61, in B minor on Friday, March 13.
The tone of the Chicago violinist, playing a prized 1742 Guarneri violin that is on permanent loan to her, is described as an “excellent glass of red wine — full-bodied, rich and complex.”
Part of the performance will also include a rendition Anton Bruckner's "Symphony No. 4" in E-flat major. A renowned Austrian organist and composer, Bruckner (1824-1896), nicknamed his fourth the “Romantic” symphony. It is one of Bruckner’s most popular works since its first performance in 1881, when the composer was called out to take a bow after each movement. The work opens with a simple horn solo meant to announce the day from a town hall, and rapidly grows into a melodically complex composition redolent of medieval romance.
FSO concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at Ardrey Memorial Auditorium, 1115 S. Knoles Dr., and are preceded by a 6:30 p.m. conversation with the conductor, giving the audience the opportunity to speak with the conductor and guest soloist about the evening’s program. Tickets range from $20-$74 with discounts available for students, military, seniors and educators. Call the NAU Central Ticket Office at 523-5661 for more information.
St. Patrick's Day in Flagstaff full of things to do
St. Patrick's Day is near and so are green beer, Irish music galore and delicious food. With several events to choose from in Flagstaff, here are some St. Paddy's Day local favorites happening Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 17.
You have free articles remaining.
The Orpheum will be hosting two St. Patrick’s Day events on Saturday, March 14: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! music and dance concert and a guided whiskey tasting hosted by the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society. The whiskey tasting will feature a curated sampling of aged Irish and Scottish whiskeys, tickets are $25 to $40, ages 21 and up.
Doors for the St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! concert are 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with traditional Irish singers and dancers. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20.
Then, on Tuesday, March 17, St. Paddy’s Day festivities will be in full-swing in downtown Flagstaff. Uptown Pubhouse will be serving corned beef and cabbage and hosting Celtic musicians The Knockabouts at 6 p.m. Little America Hotel will be serving Irish-inspired fare, pouring green beer and Guiness with live music from 4 until 8 p.m. The McMillan, 2 E. Route 66 will also feature corned beef and cabbage with special guest DJ Bear Cole from 10 until 2 a.m for the night-owl crowd.
To celebrate the holiday in its own way, Mother Road Brewing Company, will donate $1 of every green beer to the High Country Humane animal shelter. Mother Road will also have some adorable and adoptable pups on premises Tuesday.
Want to hear some bag-pipes? The Weatherford Hotel will be hosting Paul Flanagan the Piper as well as an Irish whiskey tasting in the Zane Grey Ballroomat 6 p.m.
The Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance will be presenting a special St. Paddy’s Local Night, with deals at local businesses Shoes & Such, The Hoot Mart, The Gopher Hole, Charly's Pub, Majerle's Sports Grill, Rainbow's End, Shift, Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters, Mozelle's Downtown Bakery, Peace Surplus, The Golden Hive, Alpine Pizza and more.
For more information, visit the Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance at www.downtownflagstaff.org/