Around the Town: Violin virtuoso to grace Ardrey Memorial Auditorium

St. Patrick's Day in Flagstaff full of things to do

St. Patrick's Day is near and so are green beer, Irish music galore and delicious food. With several events to choose from in Flagstaff, here are some St. Paddy's Day local favorites happening Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 17.

The Orpheum will be hosting two St. Patrick’s Day events on Saturday, March 14: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! music and dance concert and a guided whiskey tasting hosted by the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society. The whiskey tasting will feature a curated sampling of aged Irish and Scottish whiskeys, tickets are $25 to $40, ages 21 and up.

Doors for the St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! concert are 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with traditional Irish singers and dancers. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20.

Then, on Tuesday, March 17, St. Paddy’s Day festivities will be in full-swing in downtown Flagstaff. Uptown Pubhouse will be serving corned beef and cabbage and hosting Celtic musicians The Knockabouts at 6 p.m. Little America Hotel will be serving Irish-inspired fare, pouring green beer and Guiness with live music from 4 until 8 p.m. The McMillan, 2 E. Route 66 will also feature corned beef and cabbage with special guest DJ Bear Cole from 10 until 2 a.m for the night-owl crowd.