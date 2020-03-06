Around the Town: Viola Awards back for 12th year

Help celebrate 39 fantastic individuals and organizations that make Flagstaff a wonderful place to live and visit. The Viola Awards is Flagstaff's annual celebration of art, science, music, teaching, innovation and more in Flagstaff. This year's star studded event honors Legacy Award recipients artist Shonto Begay and scientist Dr. Paul Keim.

Among the many nominees are the Museum of Northern Arizona (Excellence in Visual Arts) for its exhibit The Force is With Our People, which features Native artwork inspired by the Star Wars universe, as well as Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (Excellence in Performing Arts) for its production of Indecent, which recounts the controversy surrounding performances of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance.

Names like Sky Black (Excellence in Visual Arts), Tiny Bird (Excellence in Music)—who previously won a Viola award in 2018 for their album Halfway Up the Mountain—Andres Adauto “Dapper Dre” (Community Impact Individual), The Flagstaff Foundry (Community Impact Organization) and others were nominated this year. Talaina Kor was nominated in two categories, Excellence in Visual Arts and Emerging Artist, and Kayley Quick, a local artist and teacher who helped two Flagstaff High School graphic design students win the nationwide Vans Custom Culture contest, was nominated in the Excellence in Education category.