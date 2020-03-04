Around the Town: Talk centers post-Museum Fire environment

Learn about a grant that the Arboretum of Flagstaff recently received to prevent the spread of non-native invasive plants in the wake of Museum Fire damage.

"Spread the Word, Not the Weeds: Post-Museum Fire Treatment of Invasive Plants" talk takes place on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Montoya Community Center, 245 Thorpe Rd.

Fire will cause more than burned trees and the increased possibility of floods. It can also open up areas to non-native invasive plants. Busco will discuss the Arboretum grant and the spread of non-native invasive weeds on the watershed of the Rio de Flag adjacent to the Museum Fire.

Join to learn what scientists are doing to prevent the spread of invasive weeds and to find out what you can do. Busco has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of the Museum of Northern Arizona gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants including "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens" (Fulcrum Press 2010, 2004).

For more information about the event, visit www.friendsoftheriodeflag.org/.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazilian choro group to perform at Bright Side Bookshop