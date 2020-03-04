Around the Town: Talk centers post-Museum Fire environment

Learn about a grant that the Arboretum of Flagstaff recently received to prevent the spread of non-native invasive plants in the wake of Museum Fire damage.
"Spread the Word, Not the Weeds: Post-Museum Fire Treatment of Invasive Plants" talk takes place on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Montoya Community Center, 245 Thorpe Rd.
Fire will cause more than burned trees and the increased possibility of floods. It can also open up areas to non-native invasive plants. Busco will discuss the Arboretum grant and the spread of non-native invasive weeds on the watershed of the Rio de Flag adjacent to the Museum Fire.
Join to learn what scientists are doing to prevent the spread of invasive weeds and to find out what you can do. Busco has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of the Museum of Northern Arizona gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants including "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens" (Fulcrum Press 2010, 2004).
For more information about the event, visit www.friendsoftheriodeflag.org/.
Brazilian choro group to perform at Bright Side Bookshop
Bright, warm, lithesome, sifted through an intermingling of cultures and histories—that is the story of Brazilian choro, abridged. Brazil's first real form of popular music, choro originated in Rio de Janeiro in the 19th century. It is the result of an emulsion of European musical styles and African rhythms, following the introduction of European parlor music and the abolition of slavery in 1888, as former slaves added their own style and interpretation.
Though lesser known in the United States, bolstering the longstanding music music are names like that of flautist and composer Pixinguinha and Baden Powell, who is considered to be the vanguard of choro. When looking at the music’s legacy, Duo Violão Plus 1 must also be added to that list.
The trio, comprised of Rogério Souza, Edinho Gerber and Ami Molenelli, will perform in Flagstaff this week as part of the Interference Series with a show at Bright Side Bookshop Wednesday, March 4.
Duo Violão Plus 1 performed as a unit of two until a visit to the Bay Area in 2015 introduced Souza and Gerber to Molenelli. Over the coming years, the three traveled up and down the west coast, performing and developing their unique sound, which combines Molenelli’s percussion and two Brazilian guitars--called violãos--with an exploration of 20th-century styles of music as well as a constant reference to the origins of choro. Together, Souza, Gerber and Molenelli carefully, expertly traverse the rhythms, styles and sub-genres of choro.
In 2019, Duo Violão Plus 1’s years together culminated in their first album, A História do Choro, a survey of the musical history of choro that explores the art form in all its idiosyncrasies and complex arrangements.
Duo Violão Plus 1 will perform at Bright Side Bookshop on Wednesday, March 4 at 5 p.m. with with NAU music theory professor and guitarist, Stephen Guerra as well as percussionist Rob Wallace.