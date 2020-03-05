Around the Town: British musician Robyn Hitchcock comes to Flag

Robyn Hitchcock is one of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and "musician's musician," Hitchcock is among alternative rock's father figures and perhaps the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan (not coincidentally his biggest musical inspiration).
Since founding the art-rock band The Soft Boys in 1976, Hitchcock has recorded more than 20 albums as well as starred in "Storefront Hitchcock" an in concert film recorded in New York and directed by Jonathan Demme.
Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Robyn describes his songs as "paintings you can listen to." His most recent album is self-titled and marks his 21st release as a solo artist. It has received rave reviews from UNCUT, Rolling Stone, Paste, Tidal and more.
Hitchcock performs on Saturday, March 7 at the Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Tickets are $22-$26 plus fees. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com/
New exhibit decorates walls of High Country Conference Center
"Sky Pixels and Paper Vessels" is curated by the HeArt Box gallery and will remain displayed until May 31.
The exhibit is a collection of artwork by Holly Troy and Beth LaCour--both of Flagstaff. The collection brings color, patterns and constructed forms that play off the natural world and light. Troy's paintings are a reflection upon the sky that surrounds us and the sculptural work of LaCour takes on an architectural motif with the use of paper.
Troy’s series of "Sky Pixels" adorn the walls of the hallway corridor, each oil painting a reflection upon how the sky is all around us. Her work is a physical response to her relationship with nature and how she moves through it, altering reality through imagination, movement, breath, play and art. Troy is not satisfied with skittering along the surface, looking at the world from a distance—she dives in and gets dirty. She explores the edges, the places of shift and change, where the thin quiver of constant movement along boundaries is almost unseen. She knows a piece is done when she steps back from the canvas and finds herself dancing. Troy has a bachelors degre ein art and creative writing from Hunter College. She is also a musician, performer, yoga instructor and writer.
LaCour’s paper vessels hold space in the four display cases in the High Country lobby. Each vessel is constructed from a single sheet of archival paper with a rhythmic, often meditative, technique of tactile repetition. Recent explorations LaCour has made include multi-sheet constructions and origami tessellations. Completed paper tessellations, folded with a single uncut sheet of paper, appearing to have textures such as fish scales and lattice imagery, are transformed into folded vessels. LaCour teaches art at Northland Preparatory Academy and is an online professor at Northern Arizona University. To see more of her work, visit The Artists Gallery, Enchantment Resort, or visit her website at www.LaCourART.com.
The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Exhibits are curated by Jill Sans of The HeArt Box.