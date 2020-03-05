Around the Town: British musician Robyn Hitchcock comes to Flag

Troy’s series of "Sky Pixels" adorn the walls of the hallway corridor, each oil painting a reflection upon how the sky is all around us. Her work is a physical response to her relationship with nature and how she moves through it, altering reality through imagination, movement, breath, play and art. Troy is not satisfied with skittering along the surface, looking at the world from a distance—she dives in and gets dirty. She explores the edges, the places of shift and change, where the thin quiver of constant movement along boundaries is almost unseen. She knows a piece is done when she steps back from the canvas and finds herself dancing. Troy has a bachelors degre ein art and creative writing from Hunter College. She is also a musician, performer, yoga instructor and writer.