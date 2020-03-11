Around the Town: Acclaimed composer Ken Ueno to perform in Flagstaff

On Wednesday, March 11 from 7-9 p.m., Flagstaff's Interference Series will bring composer and improvisor Ken Ueno to KickStand Kafe.

A recipient of the Rome Prize and the Berlin Prize, Ken Ueno, is a composer, vocalist and sound artist who is currently a Professor at University of California Berkeley, where he holds the Jerry and Evelyn Hemmings Chambers Distinguished Professor Chair in Music.

Ensembles and performers who have played Ueno's music include Kim Kashkashian and Robyn Schulkowsky, Mayumi Miyata, Teodoro Anzellotti, Aki Takahashi, Wendy Richman, Greg Oakes, BMOP, Alarm Will Sound, Steve Schick and the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, the Nieuw Ensemble and Frances-Marie Uitti. His music has been performed at such venues as Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MusikTriennale Köln Festival, the Muziekgebouw, Ars Musica, Warsaw Autumn, Other Minds, the Hopkins Center, Spoleto USA, Steim and at the Norfolk Music Festival.

