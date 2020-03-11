Around the Town: Acclaimed composer Ken Ueno to perform in Flagstaff

On Wednesday, March 11 from 7-9 p.m., Flagstaff's Interference Series will bring composer and improvisor Ken Ueno to KickStand Kafe.
A recipient of the Rome Prize and the Berlin Prize, Ken Ueno, is a composer, vocalist and sound artist who is currently a Professor at University of California Berkeley, where he holds the Jerry and Evelyn Hemmings Chambers Distinguished Professor Chair in Music.
Ensembles and performers who have played Ueno's music include Kim Kashkashian and Robyn Schulkowsky, Mayumi Miyata, Teodoro Anzellotti, Aki Takahashi, Wendy Richman, Greg Oakes, BMOP, Alarm Will Sound, Steve Schick and the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, the Nieuw Ensemble and Frances-Marie Uitti. His music has been performed at such venues as Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MusikTriennale Köln Festival, the Muziekgebouw, Ars Musica, Warsaw Autumn, Other Minds, the Hopkins Center, Spoleto USA, Steim and at the Norfolk Music Festival.
Ueno's piece for the Hilliard Ensemble, Shiroi Ishi, was featured in their repertoire for more than 10 years, with performances at such venues as Queen Elizabeth Hall in England and the Vienna Konzerthaus. The work was also aired on Italian national radio, RAI 3. Another work, Pharmakon, was performed dozens of times nationally by Eighth Blackbird during their 2001-2003 seasons.
A portrait concert of Ueno's was featured on MaerzMusik in Berlin in 2011. In 2012, he was a featured artist on Other Minds 17. In 2014, Frances-Mairie Uitti and the Boston Modern Orchestra premiered his concerto for two-bow cello and orchestra, and Guerilla Opera premiered a run of his chamber opera, Gallo, to critical acclaim.
He has performed as a soloist in his vocal concerto with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project in New York and Boston, the Warsaw Philharmonic, the Lithuanian National Symphony, the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and with orchestras in North Carolina, Pittsburgh and California. Ueno holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University. A monograph CD of three orchestral concertos was released on the Bmop/sound label. His bio appears in The Grove Dictionary of American Music.
Need we say more?
See Ken Ueno live at KickStand Kafe, 719 N. Humphreys St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $5 students. No one will be turned away fro lack of funds. For more information, visit www.interferenceseries.org.