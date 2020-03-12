Around the Town: 'A Lie of the Mind' launches FlagShakes' 2020 season

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, fresh off its win at the 12th Annual Viola Awards, returns with its first production of 2020 Friday.

Actor, director and playwright Sam Shepard's "A Lie of the Mind" is set in the gritty American West that is California and Montana. The story alternates between two families after severe spousal abuse alters all their lives, culminating in a collision at an isolated cabin.

Both families at the center of the piece are linked by the marriage of Jake (son of Lorraine and brother of Sally and Frankie) and Beth (daughter of Baylor and Meg and sister of Mike). The play begins with Beth reclaiming in her parents' home after a hospitalization resulting from Jake's abuse. Exploring family dysfunction, household dynamics and love, "Lie of the Mind" follows Jake as he looks for meaning, following his relationship with Beth and her family as they struggle with Beth's brain damage.

The play was first staged at an off-Broadway theater in 1985 and directed by Shepard himself. Well known names such as Harvey Keitel, who played Jake in the show, also included Amanda Plummer as Beth, Aidan Quinn as Frankie, Geraldine Page as Lorraine and Will Patton as Mike.