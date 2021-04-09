Arizona to open vaccine site at NAU April 19, will offer doses to residents ages 16 and up

Branson added that the county is working on beginning new pop-up vaccination sites to make getting the vaccine more convenient for residents simply going about their day. The first of those events will be held on April 15 in the parking lot of the County Health and Human Services Department.

“We're looking at multiple options of places to kind of set up for a couple hours and hope that we can catch folks. It could be shopping centers, it could be different types of businesses, parking lots,” Branson told the Arizona Daily Sun. “The hope is to kind of hit all areas of town.”

The introduction of the Flagstaff site comes as part of a larger expansion of vaccine distribution outside of the Phoenix metro area by the state government.

The state is also taking over operation of a site run by the University of Arizona in Tucson and converting a site at the Yuma Civic Center in Yuma to be state-run.

The University of Arizona site has administered 123,582 doses and the Yuma site has provided 9,705, while all state-run sites have administered a total of 1,128,006 doses.

To date, 3,962,537 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 2,493,123 individuals in Arizona, including 1,615,029 who are fully vaccinated.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.