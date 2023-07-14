In September of 2022, the Arizona Legislature gave the state Supreme Court a mandate to set guidelines around spousal maintenance payments. Those guidelines went into effect Monday.

They will apply to divorces filed after July 10, 2023.

Spousal maintenance, once called alimony, is designed to help a lower-earning or financially dependent spouse to more smoothly transition out of a marriage.

“Spousal maintenance has always been in place to help ease the burden of the separation of the two households,” said Judge Elaine Fridlund-Horne. "It used to be, back in the day, one parent was the primary breadwinner and the other parent was at home taking care of the house, taking care of the kids, etc."

She’s been a judge for more than 16 years, and currently presides over Division 4 of the Coconino County Superior Court, handling Integrated Family Court cases. Before that she practiced family law.

“When the two parties separated, it was very painful financially for the one that didn’t build their career. Spousal maintenance traditionally has been to try and help the parent that made career sacrifices for the benefit of the family or the community,” she said.

Under the new statute, the purpose of spousal maintenance is made even more specific. It will now be awarded only for “a period of time and in an amount necessary to enable the receiving spouse to become self-sufficient.”

Fridlund-Horne said achieving self-sufficiency looks a little bit different for every person who is eligible for spousal support.

They face diverse barriers, for instance. As a result, the duration and amount of awards have always varied significantly.

“You would find disparity in orders. So you have a marriage of 10 years here in Flagstaff and one in Maricopa County. You may have a difference in the amount of the award by several hundred dollars and for longer. There was a big disparity. I think the guidelines are designed to make it more uniform,” Fridlund-Horne said.

The new guidelines were developed by a state-assembled Spousal Maintenance Guidelines Subcommittee. That committee studied more than 900 pages of statutes from the United States and Canada, as well as research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Sims Methodology “range” process to determine spousal maintenance awards. They also considered more than 18 public comments from town halls and online forums.

The subcommittee in conclusion came up with a calculator, a standardized tool judges are now required to use to set payment size and duration.

“For child support, there’s been a calculator for years and years and years. People are more accustomed to paying for children,” Fridlund-Horne said.

Child support and spousal support are different in a few key ways, and that’s been a source of concern for some judges.

“People are less accustomed to paying for their ex-spouse. There’s a lot of pushback. There’s a reality piece that I think the guidelines are trying to acknowledge. There’s a reality that one has built their career, has built a retirement, has built a future and has the ability to continue to do so; one that has not has to catch up, or at least try to catch up. The calculator is designed to acknowledge that there’s a period of time when there’s going to need to be more money paid,” Fridlund-Horne said.

Based on the spouse’s respective incomes, the length of their marriage and their financial burdens, the calculator generates a range of time and amount paid that a judge can use to determine an award. There are exceptions for adults older than the age of 65 and people who face permanent or temporary disability.

The outcome of spousal awards might be more predictable following the establishment of the new Arizona Supreme Court guidelines, but it takes some discretion away from judges across the state.

“Do we like the guidelines? As a judge, I think judges like to have discretion,” Fridlund-Horne said.

The new rules could also change the way spousal maintenance cases are litigated. Fridlund-Horne says that in general it’s been pretty clear when a spouse might qualify for support from their former partner after a divorce. Now, she worries, that might get murky.

“From a judicial standpoint, we’ve always been able to see cases that need spousal maintenance, and we’ve always told the parties, ‘Hey, look this is a spousal maintenance case, let’s just discuss how much and for how long. Let’s discuss what’s realistic,’” she said. “[In the past] disputes were over amount and duration. Now the amount and duration is going to be set by the calculator. We just plug the numbers in. Now, the disputes will be over whether or not they qualify. I foresee more litigation around that -- which is very painful, because now you have vocational experts, disparity of division of property ... it just builds in more conflict at the front end.”

The guidelines are still very new, and judges like Fridlund-Horne haven’t been required to use the calculator much yet.

They’re also on track for reassessment. Beginning Oct. 1, 2024, the Family Court Improvement Committee will review the guidelines and make further recommendations if necessary.

The Family Court Improvement Committee will have to report its findings to the Arizona Supreme Court by March 31, 2025. Then the guidelines will be subject to review every four years to ensure they’re still relevant.

Fridlund-Horne said the child support calculator is also subject to a quadrennial review.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out. I think the goal of the Legislature was to have more continuity throughout the state instead of so much disparity. You really couldn’t predict if you went in front of a certain judge in a certain county if it was going to be higher or lower, or you’re going to get an award. You couldn’t predict any of that. Now, it should be more predictable," she said. "We didn’t ask for it, but it's here. It’s just like anything else, we have to adapt.”