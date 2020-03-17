Arizona Snowbowl to close Tuesday afternoon in response to COVID-19

Arizona Snowbowl plans to suspend their winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday until further notice in response to COVID-19.

The closure means that all lift operations, uphill access, food and beverages, retail and rental services will be entirely suspended until further notice. The closure is announced ahead of a heavy winter storm expected to leave anywhere from 7 to 11 inches of snow in Flagstaff from Wednesday to Thursday.

Evans announced Monday night the closure of all bars, breweries and entertainment venues in an effort to prevent the transmission of coronavirus in northern Arizona. The town's closure begins Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and are set to last until April 1.

"We apologize for the short notice — we intended a different sendoff for our closing," said Rob Linde, Snowbowl's general manager. "We are following the guidance of Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and the mandate that goes into effect at 8 p.m. this evening. Although we’re located outside city limits and not required to follow the jurisdiction of the City of Flagstaff, we’ve voluntarily made the decision to suspend operations when the lifts close today.”