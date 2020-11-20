Arizona Snowbowl sets pandemic precautions, ready for winter opening

Snowbowl said there will be employees to help people navigate the online website to purchase the company’s services once they arrive at the ski resort, but those transactions will have to be online.

Snowbowl’s goal was to reduce the touch points between guests and employees to keep people from spreading germs as much as possible. The online services include signing a liability form and entering credit card information.

“It will be required. You can do it in advance in the comfort of your own home at a computer on Thursday, prior to your arrival,” Linde said.

Once people arrive at the rental area, Linde said, they expect to see a large reduction in lines because people will have bought their tickets online. People will need to scan their ticket on their phone, get their boots fitted for rentals inside, but then return outdoors to pick up their skiing equipment.

Linde said Snowbowl tried the new process during the monsoon season for their scenic chairlift ride, and it went relatively smoothly.

