Arizona schools closed through April 10, FUSD free meal service starting Monday

In response to the now-extended school closures following the COVID-19 outbreak, Flagstaff Unified School District will be providing free breakfasts and lunches for local children.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Friday that Arizona schools will be closed for an additional two weeks, through April 10. In a letter to families and the state education community, Ducey and Hoffman said the safest place for children during the closures is at home, away from elderly adults or those with underlying health conditions.

“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey and Hoffman wrote. “We will continue to work together to determine what’s best for Arizona kids and schools in the face of COVID-19.”

FUSD’s meal offerings, available starting Monday, March 23 for any child age 18 and younger — not just FUSD students — will be provided for pickup Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at seven FUSD schools sites: Coconino High School, Cromer Elementary School, Killip Elementary School, Kinsey Elementary School, Leupp Elementary School, Marshall Elementary School and Thomas Elementary School.