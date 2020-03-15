Arizona's democratic primary set for Tuesday

After watching Democratic voters in more than 20 other states choose who they would like to see challenge President Donald Trump in November, Arizona will finally have its voice heard this week.

Technically, voting has been occurring since early ballots were mailed out last month but on Tuesday the votes will begin to be tallied up.

As of the end of last week, the Coconino County Recorder’s Office had received 42% of the more than 26,000 early ballots that had been sent out.

That percentage is a little lower than the amount the office received back by the same time during the last presidential preference election in 2016, county recorder Patty Hansen said. At that time they had received just over 50% of early ballots back, Hansen added.

Jill Wagner, who grew up in Flagstaff and is a student at Northern Arizona University, is a part of that 42% who has returned an early ballot.

Although the race for the Democratic nomination has now come down to a choice between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Wagner said her original dilemma was deciding whether to vote for Sanders or Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.