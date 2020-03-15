Arizona's democratic primary set for Tuesday

After watching Democratic voters in more than 20 other states choose who they would like to see challenge President Donald Trump in November, Arizona will finally have its voice heard this week.
Technically, voting has been occurring since early ballots were mailed out last month but on Tuesday the votes will begin to be tallied up.
As of the end of last week, the Coconino County Recorder’s Office had received 42% of the more than 26,000 early ballots that had been sent out.
That percentage is a little lower than the amount the office received back by the same time during the last presidential preference election in 2016, county recorder Patty Hansen said. At that time they had received just over 50% of early ballots back, Hansen added.
Jill Wagner, who grew up in Flagstaff and is a student at Northern Arizona University, is a part of that 42% who has returned an early ballot.
Although the race for the Democratic nomination has now come down to a choice between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Wagner said her original dilemma was deciding whether to vote for Sanders or Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
To help decide who to vote for, Wagner said she took an online quiz in which she ranked the policies of the various candidates. The result: Her views were most in line with Sanders with Warren a close second.
In the end Wagner said she, like nearly all her friends, opted to vote for Sanders.
“I just agree with a lot of his policies,” Wagner said.
But even with early voting, there may be several challenges that could mean lower turnout, including the simple fact that Election Day is falling at the same time as spring break and growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Hansen said on the latter concern, the county is distributing disinfecting wipes, sanitizer and other cleaning supplies to polling places and providing guidelines for how to keep polling places clean. Hansen said that includes regularly disinfecting surfaces at polling places, the pens used for filling out ballots and the touchscreen machines that can be used by some voters.
Some volunteers who will have the most interaction with the public may also be wearing gloves, Hansen said.
So far, only one volunteer has come to them and bowed out of working on Election Day, a decision Hansen said she certainly understands. The volunteers who staff polling places are often older, a population which has been shown to be at much higher risk from the coronavirus.
Additionally, Hansen said on Friday, she requested the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approve the opening of additional emergency early voting locations across the county.
That way if some voters are nervous about traveling great distances, there are more options that may be closer, Hansen said.
The emergency early voting stations may also limit how many people move through any single polling location.
The locations of Monday’s emergency early voting locations are: the Coconino County Elections Office in downtown Flagstaff, the Tuba City Elections Office, Page City Hall, Sedona City Hall and Williams City Hall. Emergency early voting ends at 5 p.m. at all of those locations.
Otherwise, Hansen said, her volunteers and staff are just trying to follow the same precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention: washing their hands regularly and trying to avoid touching their face.
So far everyone in the elections office is healthy and they are hoping to stay that way at least through Tuesday, Hansen said laughing.
When it comes to voters who might miss the election because of spring break, the Coconino County Democratic Party has been hard at work to ensure that doesn’t occur said spokesperson Ann Heitland.
Heitland said the party has been working to educate voters and push early voting since August of last year with the knowledge that Election Day would fall on the same week as spring break.
Heitland added the county party had 15 interns spreading that message, as well as working to register voters on and off campus, this year.
“We think those efforts were very successful,” Heitland said.
Through those efforts, Heitland said they have registered close to a thousand voters, mostly students, since August 2019.