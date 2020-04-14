Arizona ranks 7th in nation for small businesses affected by coronavirus

Arizona ranked seventh in the country for states with the most small businesses affected by coronavirus, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.
The study evaluated each state based on three main categories: impact and access to resources, small-business financial conditions and business environment and workforce support conditions. Hawaii ranked first overall, followed by Nevada and South Dakota.
According to the study, 46% of Arizona small businesses are operating in industries highly affected by the coronavirus.
Arizona also ranked 12th in a previous study for states with the biggest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.