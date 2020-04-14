Arizona ranks 7th in nation for small businesses affected by coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Arizona ranked seventh in the country for states with the most small businesses affected by coronavirus, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.

The study evaluated each state based on three main categories: impact and access to resources, small-business financial conditions and business environment and workforce support conditions. Hawaii ranked first overall, followed by Nevada and South Dakota.

According to the study, 46% of Arizona small businesses are operating in industries highly affected by the coronavirus.

Arizona also ranked 12th in a previous study for states with the biggest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus.