Arizona Nordic Village closed for skiing, snowshoeing, and snowplay until April 1

March 19 Update:

As a result of Coconino County's order, Arizona Nordic Village will be closed through the remainder of the winter season for skiing, snowshoeing and snowplay. However, yurt and cabin rentals will remain open.

Original story, March 17, 2 p.m.

As dozens of businesses in Flagstaff face temporary closures through April 1 due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of businesses just outside of town announced their plans as well.

Navajo Gaming announced the temporary closure of its casinos and resort Tuesday afternoon, including Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort. The three-week shutdown began at noon on Tuesday with the facilities expected to reopen on Monday, April 6.

Previously the casinos limited their hours to 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. before government officials recommended limiting social gatherings with groups of 10 or more people on Tuesday. Evans followed by announcing Flagstaff’s plans Tuesday night.