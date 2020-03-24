Arizona nonprofits lose estimated $30 million from coronavirus cancellations and restrictions

A survey conducted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits shows that 90% of 364 participating Arizona nonprofits have been or expect to be significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and related cancellations and restrictions. As of Friday, the total loss of reported revenue was reported at $29.9 million.

Just over half of impacted organizations noted a disruption of services, while 83% reported decreased revenue from canceled events and 60% expressing concern for budgetary implications related to strains on the national economy.

In a media release, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield said these organizations expect to lose an average 31% of their revenue — up to $10 million for some groups.

The April 7 Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour online fundraising campaign, has given donors the option to contribute to the Emergency Relief Fund to assist nonprofits having to cancel critical fundraising events amid COVID-19 health concerns. All funds will be distributed equally among participating nonprofits. The public also can support and champion their favorite nonprofit by creating their own fundraising page by going to the specific organization’s profile page at www.AzGives.org and click on “Create A Fundraiser.”