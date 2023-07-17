Arizona Public Service (APS) said its customer demand for electricity hit an all-time high over the weekend as a heat wave scorches the Southwest.

Arizonans in particular on Saturday used more than 8,191 megawatts of power -- the most electricity used in a single day in APS history.

APS provides power to most of Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai, Maricopa and La Paz counties. High temperatures throughout the company’s service area drove up electricity use as Arizonans tried to escape the heat, according to APS Vice President of Resource Management Justin Joiner.

Joiner said temperature and humidity are major drivers of electricity use. He also noted that there are more people living in Arizona and more businesses operating in the state than there once were.

In July of 2020, the previous energy use record was set when APS customers consumed 7,660 megawatts (MW) of energy.

APS customers shattered that record on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Arizonans in APS’s coverage area used 7,798 MW of energy on Friday. On Saturday, the new all-time use record was set at 8,191 MW. On Sunday, 7,962 MW was used to keep the region’s lights and air conditioners on — 302 MW more than the 2020 record.

In order to meet the high demand for energy, Joiner said, the power company had to use everything in their “toolbox.”

That meant drawing on solar, wind, natural gas and nuclear power sources. Right now, APS runs the Palo Verde Generating Station, the largest nuclear power plant in the United States. The Tonopah, Arizona, plant produces about 32 million megawatt-hours of power every year.

APS invests about $1.5 billion annually in the power grid. According to APS, the weekend’s high demand for energy was met without any hiccups in power deliver — partially because of preplanning and investment.