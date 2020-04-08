Arizona grocery stores, workers adapting to 'new normal' amid COVID-19 concerns

Even so, Thomas said his concern about the coronavirus has him considering whether he should begin working fewer hours. He said he is thinking about working just enough to get his bills and rent paid, but no more.

Thomas said he wishes the company would take more drastic measures to protect employees such as limit the number of customers who could be in the stores at any one time, and that customers would use the grocery delivery service more often.

But Feather said the crisis has changed how they are working day in and day out. For one, they are all doing a lot more cleaning, especially that first week when they were not being delivered the same level of product to restock shelves.

Feather said they filled that time by just cleaning the store.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done so much cleaning,” Feather said. “I think everybody’s probably washing their hands like every 20 minutes or so -- it’s just like constant, contestant hand washing. If you go into any Safeway you’ll probably see teams of employees sanitizing contact points like door handles and phones.”

And Feather said those first weeks were especially strange.