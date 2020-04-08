Arizona grocery stores, workers adapting to 'new normal' amid COVID-19 concerns

As millions of workers nationwide have been left unemployed and without work due to the coronavirus crisis, there is one group of workers that has been busier than ever.
Grocery stores across Arizona have been hiring additional workers and employees have found themselves in an unexpected position on the front lines of a global pandemic.
A spokesperson for Bashas’ said the company was hiring to bring more employees to stores and distribution centers that have been in “urgent need for help.”
Matthew Thomas said the Safeway in the University Plaza shopping center where he has worked for over two years has also brought on several new employees.
But Thomas said he never thought working to stock produce at a grocery store would put him in a position where he would be in the middle of a public health crisis.
“If you go into the medical field, you understand that this is a potential you could face,” Thomas said. “[But it’s] definitely not something anybody at the grocery store signed up for.”
Produce manager Scott Feather agreed, adding that seeing how the whole crisis has affected their work and how they are viewed has been surreal.
Feather, who has worked at the Safeway on Highway 89 near the Flagstaff Mall for 20 years, said he has always thought of his job as good, honest work, but now he hears people saying what they do is heroic. He has seen customers treating them differently and it has been strange, he said.
Feather said his wife works two days a week at the hospital as an anesthesiologist, so both of them are in the thick of the pandemic. And the possibility of either of them catching the coronavirus is something he definitely thinks about.
“It’s kind of a weird balance of being worried about getting it but at the same time being grateful that I have income, not having that additional stress worrying about how I’m going to pay my mortgage,” Feather said, adding that all three of his siblings have lost their jobs because of the crisis. “I think if anything I’d rather have the work than not have the work, but certainly the level of feeling a little bit exposed is elevated.”
At the same time, Feather said now that the virus has been top of mind over the last several weeks, it has begun to feel like a new normal. When he is just going to work every day, after a while, he said that fear starts to dissipate a little bit.
Thomas said for him, the potential of getting the virus has added a lot of stress to how he thinks about work.
Thomas said employees at Safeway are being paid two additional dollars an hour for hazard pay. That benefit was negotiated by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union last month and just last week, the union announced it had negotiated for similar hazard pay for employees of Fry’s and Smith’s grocery stores.
Even so, Thomas said his concern about the coronavirus has him considering whether he should begin working fewer hours. He said he is thinking about working just enough to get his bills and rent paid, but no more.
Thomas said he wishes the company would take more drastic measures to protect employees such as limit the number of customers who could be in the stores at any one time, and that customers would use the grocery delivery service more often.
But Feather said the crisis has changed how they are working day in and day out. For one, they are all doing a lot more cleaning, especially that first week when they were not being delivered the same level of product to restock shelves.
Feather said they filled that time by just cleaning the store.
“I don’t think I’ve ever done so much cleaning,” Feather said. “I think everybody’s probably washing their hands like every 20 minutes or so -- it’s just like constant, contestant hand washing. If you go into any Safeway you’ll probably see teams of employees sanitizing contact points like door handles and phones.”
And Feather said those first weeks were especially strange.
“It was dramatic, the first couple of weeks,” Feather said. “People were buying more and more, I mean an unprecedented amount of sales for this time of year. And order writers like myself were ordering more and more trying to get replenished and I think a lot of warehouses just got crushed. I mean they just couldn’t keep up.”
He said the business came in waves with the first week being “insanely busy.”
