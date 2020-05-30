Arizona Game and Fish looking for poacher near Seligman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of an adult pronghorn buck near Seligman.

The pronghorn buck was found on the side of a frontage road 2 miles west of the Jolly Road exit off of Interstate 40, according to a press release. It had been shot with a firearm out of season and left to waste on May 27 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Multiple pieces of evidence were collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a vital role in finding who is responsible,” said AZGFD Wildlife Manager Cody Johnston. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s operation game thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case number 20-001500. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 in this case. Callers can remain confidential upon request.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0