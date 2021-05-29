Arizona Flora Finders seek volunteers to help Coconino National Forest find, conserve rare plants

Many plant species have not been documented in decades because they are found in areas that are difficult to access, are very small and hard to see, or they can be difficult to identify. Looking for the 10 Arizona Flora Finder plant species can require climbing to the top of the San Francisco Peaks or scrambling over rocky hillsides. But for the right person, the hunt and the challenging terrain are part of the fun.

In 2020, Arizona Flora Finder volunteers were able to find 14 localities of five rare plant species for a total of 57 individual plants. They also did not find four rare plant species in nine different locations -- information that is just as useful.

One volunteer, Wendy McBride, was able to find a species of moonwort, a type of fern that was thought to be extinct in Arizona. It was last collected in 1973 near Mount Baldy in the White Mountains and had not been documented since then. In the Middle Ages, moonworts were collected by moonlight and used by necromancers to raise the dead. Arizona Flora Finder volunteers also found a rare fern on Mount Elden that was last collected 34 years ago, when MNA researchers were evaluating the species. At that time, they recommended that the populations be revisited every three to five years. They hadn't been revisited since. The only place in Arizona that this species of fern has been found is on Mount Elden and it is considered critically imperiled in Arizona.