Arizona Flora Finders seek volunteers to help Coconino National Forest find, conserve rare plants

The Museum of Northern Arizona and The Arboretum at Flagstaff are looking for volunteers to help the Coconino National Forest look for rare plants that are found on the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden.
With funding from Section 6 of the Endangered Species Act, Kirstin Olmon Phillips, botany collections manager at the Museum of Northern Arizona, and Sheila Murray, research botanist at The Arboretum at Flagstaff, have started a rare plant monitoring program conducted by citizen scientists.
The first step to conserving Arizona's rare plants is to determine their status and threats. The Arizona Flora Finders program is designed to help the Coconino National Forest do just that. There are 176 plants species on the U.S. Forest Service Region 3 Sensitive Species List and Arizona's Natural Heritage program monitors 872 plant species. This is too many species for U.S. Forest Service personnel or any land managing agency to try to monitor on their own, especially in this day and age of limited funding. This is where citizen scientists can help!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phillips and Murray had to adjust their training from in-person to virtual in 2020. But in spite of the pandemic, they taught 26 citizen scientists in 2020 via Zoom on how to identify and find 10 rare plants that have not been found on the San Francisco Peaks or Mount Elden in decades. If the volunteers find the plants, they document basic information about the plants' location, population size, phenology and threats. Even if the plants are not found, that is still valuable information that can help land managers.
Many plant species have not been documented in decades because they are found in areas that are difficult to access, are very small and hard to see, or they can be difficult to identify. Looking for the 10 Arizona Flora Finder plant species can require climbing to the top of the San Francisco Peaks or scrambling over rocky hillsides. But for the right person, the hunt and the challenging terrain are part of the fun.
In 2020, Arizona Flora Finder volunteers were able to find 14 localities of five rare plant species for a total of 57 individual plants. They also did not find four rare plant species in nine different locations -- information that is just as useful.
One volunteer, Wendy McBride, was able to find a species of moonwort, a type of fern that was thought to be extinct in Arizona. It was last collected in 1973 near Mount Baldy in the White Mountains and had not been documented since then. In the Middle Ages, moonworts were collected by moonlight and used by necromancers to raise the dead. Arizona Flora Finder volunteers also found a rare fern on Mount Elden that was last collected 34 years ago, when MNA researchers were evaluating the species. At that time, they recommended that the populations be revisited every three to five years. They hadn't been revisited since. The only place in Arizona that this species of fern has been found is on Mount Elden and it is considered critically imperiled in Arizona.
Documenting the existence and health of these plant species allows the U.S. Forest Service to properly manage the species and to take action if it is determined that more protection is needed.
Searches for these 10 species will continue in the summer -- especially for the five species that were not found in 2020. Phillips and Murray hope to receive additional funding to search for different rare species that occur in Sycamore Canyon and Oak Creek Canyon in 2022.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Kirstin Phillips at kphillips@musnaz.org. To watch a video of Phillips looking for one of the rare ferns, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Pwl1qS0b6k&t=5s.