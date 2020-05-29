Arizona facing critical blood shortage, donors needed

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit, independent blood collector, has declared a critical shortage of blood due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shelter-in-place orders led to 566 blood drives canceled since early March in Arizona, resulting in a loss of more than 17,000 uncollected blood donations. These losses, plus the resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures has caused a 25% increase in the need for blood during the past several weeks.