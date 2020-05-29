Arizona facing critical blood shortage, donors needed

Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit, independent blood collector, has declared a critical shortage of blood due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shelter-in-place orders led to 566 blood drives canceled since early March in Arizona, resulting in a loss of more than 17,000 uncollected blood donations. These losses, plus the resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures has caused a 25% increase in the need for blood during the past several weeks.
All blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. To donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) to make an appointment for one of the following local blood drives.
Flagstaff
- Wed, June 3, 12pm-5pm, Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89, Retail Space C32
- Thu, June 4, 10am-3pm, Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89, Retail Space C32
- Sat, June 13, 8am-1pm, Flagstaff Medical Ctr @ Bashas' Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys, Ste 241-242
- Sun, June 14, 11am-4pm, Fratelli Pizza, 2120 North 4th St, To Go Area
- Wed, June 17, 12pm-5:30pm, HomCo Lumber & Hardware In Memory of Dawson Merrick, 345 S River Run Rd, Vitalant Warehouse
- Thu, June 18, 7:30am-1pm, HomCo Lumber & Hardware In Memory of Dawson Merrick, 345 S River Run Rd, Vitalant Warehouse
- Fri, June 26, 12pm-4pm, Flagstaff Buick GMC Saving Arizona Blood Drive, 361 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Showroom
- Tue, June 30, 10am-3:30pm, Flagstaff Medical Ctr @ Bashas' Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys, Ste 241-242
Grand Canyon
- Tue, June 2, 9am-1pm, Grand Canyon Rec Ctr & Community, 2 Mohave St, Multi Purpose Rm
Parks
- Sat, June 6, 8am-1pm, Parks Community at Parks Feed & Mercantile, 518 N Parks Rd, Bloodmobile
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.