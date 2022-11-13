Arizona faces a probation staffing crisis. Here's what that means in Coconino County

Adult probation departments in Arizona are so understaffed that the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, Robert Brutinel, has declared a caseload crisis.

Adult probation officers are allowed to supervise up to 65 probationers at a time. In Arizona, due to extreme staffing shortages, eight counties have been out of compliance with that rule, with officers carrying caseloads over the 65-person capacity.

Coconino County is not one of those eight, but that doesn’t mean the department isn’t facing a critical staffing shortage.

Adult probation, locally, entered the fiscal year with a 25% vacancy rate. Turnover is high, and 48% of Coconino County probation officers have been on the job for two years or less.

According to Sarah Douthit, chief probation officer for the Coconino County Adult Probation Department, the problem has been worsening for a while.

Staffing shortages create caseloads that are not sustainable, leading to officer burnout. Burnout leads to turnover, and the problem only grows.

“We have such tremendous, good-hearted people, they step up and do the job. That’s good and bad. It’s good because our community members can know that we have some really great talented people who are helping people change their lives. At the same time, it’s hard work,” explained Douthit. “I spend a lot of my time simply trying to create a healthy culture for people to feel supported and loved honestly. I’ve really attempted to put love first in all of this. Because we really need to hold on to the people we have and take care of them.”

Despite the best efforts of leaders like Douthit, the negative feedback loop that creates burnout is worsened by the gutting of pension plans, rising costs of living and the pressures of underfunded programs.

“There’s not a whole lot of incentive anymore to make probation a career, as it was for me when I entered the field,” said Douthit.

Of managers and supervisors at adult probation, 67% are eligible for retirement in the next five years, including Douthit. The pension plan they were offered is no longer available, and according to Douthit, benefit plans have been shaved down to cut costs.

Economic pressures make it hard to recruit people to fill jobs in adult probation. Salaries up for offer are limited by funding.

“We have an incredibly high cost of living here. Point blank, pay is not commensurate with the skills and talents and minimum requirements. Folks are required to have a bachelor’s degree, firstly. Just living in Coconino County and Flagstaff is challenging on the wages of a government employee,” Douthit said.

Departments like Douthit’s have seen talent leave their offices for better paying opportunities.

Inflation and economic pressure also mean the county can’t afford to hire all the people they need in the first place, even if they could recruit the personnel. There are at least four positions in Coconino County that aren’t filled, on purpose, because the salaries for those jobs are funded by fees owed to the county by probationers.

“We are relying very heavily on fees that are generated by probation clients. That becomes particularly challenging when there are external economic pressures that are outside of our control. Things like COVID and inflation, when we’re working with the vast majority of our population who are living at or below the poverty line, the first order of business of course is keeping a roof over your head and feeding your family. Paying things like supervision fees, those very quickly can become delinquent and we rely on those for funding positions,” said Douthit.

In the administrative order handed down by the state Supreme Court, economic circumstances were cited as one cause for the staffing crisis.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring has a different hypothesis. He thinks shifting attitudes toward policing have taken the shine off of careers in probation and criminal justice more broadly. Social, not economic pressures, Ring concluded, are the deterrents at the root of staffing shortages.

“The economic factors, sure they play into the climate. If public safety were an attractive vocation, then people would find a way around the barriers to entry. People would do it because they want to do it; because it’s an honorable thing to do. It is an honorable thing to do. So, the barriers to entry would be overcome by people who are called to public service,” Ring said. “For myself, I take a dim view of the defund the police narrative. It really has produced a vulnerability in public safety. Because, when you have that narrative, and then people choose not to pursue a law enforcement career — which is a community service.”

The costs of loss

Whatever the cause, the effects of the crisis are drawing immediate concern.

Without an alternative to incarceration, more offenders who would be eligible for probation are likely now to find themselves behind bars. That outcome is worrying for people like Lee Phillips, who has worked as a criminal defense attorney in Flagstaff for more than three decades.

“Increased incarceration, whether it is county jail or prison, is more detrimental for the individual, their family, their employer and their community. The negative impact of current criminal justice policies has recently become much more severe as a result of the current statewide crisis with our probation departments who are so short-staffed and underfunded that they can barely function,” Phillips said.

Phillips is also concerned about the sheer financial burden higher rates of incarceration could place on taxpayers.

“Nationwide, the annual cost of an individual sentenced to probation is $4,392 while the annual cost of incarcerating that same individual is $34,770. The bottom line is incarcerating individuals, especially nonviolent first-time offenders, costs society roughly nine times more than supervising them,” Phillips said. “More importantly, the current policies of mass incarceration punish the most vulnerable, the poor, people of color and the children.”

When Douthit talked about the cost of incarceration for people who might have been eligible for probation, she speaks from experience, too.

“During the great recession, we saw that trend. We saw that probation lost funding, and more folks went to prison. What you get from that is a more expensive outcome. The other thing that we don’t often think about is that people return to the neighborhoods were they offended,” said Douthit.

Phillips and Douthit argue that at the individual level, probation can be a better alternative to time behind bars — allowing offenders to retain employment and connection to their communities, lowering their risk of committing more crime.

“I would ask — this is just an open-ended question — are folks better when they get out of prison that before they went? Are they able to meaningfully contribute to society, day one, walking out of the prison doors?” asked Douthit. “I would argue that increasing incarceration can also challenge public safety. That feels counterintuitive, but the reality is we have the vast majority of people who will come back and be our neighbors. How do we get them to make good choices and not re-victimize the community?”

Courts in Arizona are going to have to start making hard choices. The state Supreme Court issued eight directives to lower courts to help mitigate the caseload crisis.

One directive deals with revoking probation. When probation is revoked, the person who was supervised is typically considered a bad fit for probation and sent to jail or prison.

The other deals with probation termination. The opposite of revocation, a person whose probation is terminated is ready to be released from their obligations to the state. Courts were ordered to review probation cases and determine if safe termination or speedy revocation is called for.

Douthit said her officers try to ensure speedy and safe termination already.

“We work with folks who need us,” she said. “The folks who have made improvements, we work to move them quickly through so they can resume their lives.”

Revocations to prison fell in 2020 below 6,000 according to a Calculated Arizona Prison Cost Savings report issued by the Supreme Court. The resulting cost savings for the state was estimated at over 53 million dollars.

“I don’t know how much longer we can continue these results without some infusion of resources,” Douthit said.

Spread thin

Some of the state Supreme Court’s measures will try to balance caseloads by redistributing the work among existing probation employees. Juvenile probation officers who are able to take on more cases can be deputized to supervise adults aged 18 and 19. Intensive probation officers, who typically supervise probationers with more needs, can be asked to take on more standard probation cases. Supervisors and probation officers who previously did not oversee offenders can now have cases added to their plates.

“So, there’s intensive, supervised and there’s unsupervised probation. Each one comes with a degree of attention that a probation officer will pay to the defendant — paying attention to the defendant — as they serve these levels of probation,” Ring said. “When you are a judge, you want the opportunity to utilize that full menu so that you can right-size probation to the needs of the defendant and the state. The state’s interest is public safety. It really is protecting the community from a probationer who otherwise could be in prison or jail, but as a result of the background checks and reviews, the reports probation officers bring back to the court the judge decides if he or she wants to utilize probation. So we really depend on the probation officers to make that effective. In the best of all circumstances, it should work really well protecting the public and right-sizing the level or restriction that a guilty person should have.”

Douthit has been pushing for policy changes that would better support and retain probation employees, because at the end of the day, she’s passionate about the positive impact she believes probation can have in communities.

She wants to see legislation that allowed the ratio of probationers to creep up to 65:1 reversed, returning the ratio to 60:1. In part because of a shift toward effective evidence-based practices in probation that demand more energy and time from officers.

“With the implementation of evidence-based practices, Coconino County and the state have demonstrated some tremendous success. For example, in Coconino County ... we reduced prison revocations [the number of prisoners failing and going to prison] by 49.8% from the baseline year of FY08. In addition, new crimes committed by probationers while on probation decreased by 71.4%,” Douthit wrote in an email to Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton.

In 2008, the Arizona Legislature passed SB 1476, the Safe Communities Act, which was supposed to provide financial incentives to probation departments that reduced the number of probationers revoked to prison. Departments worked toward that goal, including the one in Coconino County, but the incentive portion of the Safe Community’s Act was repealed in 2011. Essentially, the promise of funding that spurred on better practices and good results stopped flowing in.

The state Supreme Court’s administrative order addressing the caseload crisis states that probation should work with the county board of supervisors to “Establish competitive market ranges for probation officer salaries.”

“We’re always supportive of having a robust adult probation department. Sarah Douthit is an extraordinary administrator. She knows what her needs are, and I think she’s made her needs known,” Ring said. “I think we have to take a serious look at fulfilling what she’s asking for. We want probation services as an alternative to incarceration.”

Ring added: “But if we don’t have that alternative, incarceration will be the remedy. That will be unfortunate for people who could otherwise abide by a probationary regime. Except for the fact that we don’t have the service. We’re very supportive of probation’s requests. Sarah Douthit knows what the needs are, we’re supportive of fulfilling her needs.”

In Coconino County’s Adult Probation Budget and Service Reduction Plan, updated in May, it’s stated that “More positions are allocated in the funds than the funds can sustain. While the County provided some additional resources in 2021, the budget gap is a structural issue.”

According to Douthit, the budget gap has been growing for a decade. Despite willingness locally to support the department, more comprehensive solutions, Douthit says, are needed.

“Many of the folks when they walk through our doors have extensive histories of other systemic failures. You can read case files and see where those other systems came short. We need to address those things earlier and cheaper,” said Douthit. “I’m not advocating for more money, I’m advocating for us collectively to reevaluate our priorities and determine if, in fact, incarceration is the most important thing for us, or if there are other things that we’d like to consider as a community that can be cheaper and honestly create more healthy communities.”