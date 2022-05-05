Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issues new permit to uranium mine near Grand Canyon

On April 28, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) issued a permit that will allow the Pinyon Plain uranium mine to continue operating near Grand Canyon National Park.

The mine is owned by Energy Fuels Resources, a Canadian company with offices based in Colorado, and is located on the Kaibab National Forest about 10 miles south of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. The new permit has been met with heavy opposition from environmental and tribal advocates, especially the Havasupai, who contend that the mine risks contamination of their only source for drinking water.

The Pinyon Plain Mine, formerly the Canyon Mine, was originally permitted in 1984. Operation halted in 1992 when the price of uranium was at a low.

Uranium prices are currently ticking upward as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the new permit from the ADEQ would allow Energy Fuels to restart operations at Pinyon Plain in the near future. Despite being located within the boundaries of a 20-year moratorium placed on mining by the Obama administration, Pinyon Plain is considered active because it was permitted before the ban.

The new permit is what’s known as an Aquifer Protection Permit (APP), and is required by the state for any facility that discharges pollutants into groundwater. To obtain the permit, Energy Fuels Resources had to demonstrate that the site meets aquifer water quality standards at a point of compliance and has implemented the “best available demonstrated control technology.”

ADEQ wrote in a public statement that despite the mine having preexisting permitting, it “decided to require that Energy Fuels Resources apply for an Individual Aquifer Protection Permit,” as a direct result of “tribal consultation, public comments” and “an extraordinary abundance of caution.”

The new APP consolidates some past permits and includes some stricter regulations, making Pinyon Plain “the most tightly regulated uranium mine in Arizona,” according to ADEQ.

New regulations include limits on mining depths, implementation of groundwater monitoring at point-of-compliance wells and an extended post-closure monitoring period of 30 years. Energy Fuels has also come under fire for spraying mine shaft water contaminated by arsenic and uranium in order to suppress dust around the site. The new permit mandates that if the business is to continue this activity, that water must first be treated to bring contamination levels of uranium and arsenic down to levels considered safe for drinking by the Environmental Protection Agency.

To many concerned parties, however, these regulations remain insufficient.

Any regulation that allows for future mining in the region is inappropriate, said Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust. Groundwater systems in the area are simply too complex, she said. “Uranium contamination in a system like this is forever, and while the mining company can walk away, the Havasupai Tribe can’t. This is, and always has been, their home.”

The Havasupai repeatedly urged ADEQ not to issue a new permit for the Pinyon Plain Mine on the grounds that mine activity poses a substantial risk to their groundwater supply.

“Unfortunately, our voices have been ignored,” said Edmond Tilousi, vice chairman of the Havasupai Tribe.

In 2016, drilling punctured a section of the aquifer -- which is a crucial supply of water for Coconino County and sits atop the aquifer that provides the Havasupai drinking water. The mine is also just 3 miles away from Red Butte, one of the largest declared traditional cultural sites on the Kaibab National Forest.

In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun, ADEQ wrote that the U.S. District Court and Ninth Circuit “have rejected all claims in two lawsuits that the mine will adversely impact groundwater and seeps and springs in the Grand Canyon.”

Energy Fuels Resources maintained the rulings are valid. Curtis Moore, vice president of marketing, wrote in a statement that “ADEQ followed the clear science and facts in issuing this permit, despite considerable opposition from pressure groups.”

Tilousi indicated that the Havasupai Tribe will continue to oppose the Pinyon Plain Mine.

“We have fought for many years and we will continue to fight to protect our waters, springs and our sacred mountain,” Tilousi said. “The aquifers are too important to continue to be contaminated and sacrificed by Energy Fuels and ADEQ.”

Energy Fuels Resources has not provided ADEQ with an anticipated start date for mining activity. ADEQ will accept appeals for 30 days following the April 28 announcement.

