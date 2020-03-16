Arizona Daily Sun to temporarily suspend calendar listings amidst CDC recommendations

Due to the ongoing and ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Daily Sun will temporarily discontinue its daily calendar and Around the Town event listings. As an institution we feel it is our responsibility to dissuade individuals from attending public events given the current health crisis. Listings will still appear online but will be omitted from print editions until further notice.

As of Monday morning the Centers for Disease Control recommended all public events be capped at 10 people and that individuals stay home as much as possible; therefore, we have temporarily suspended calendar listings.

Please visit www.arizonadailysun/calendar to contact event organizers for more details on their cancellations and postponements.

The newspaper will continue to publish its regularly scheduled news and Arts & Living content. For all local coronavirus updates, please visit azdailysun.com.

