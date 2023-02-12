The Arizona Daily Sun is moving to a new office on the west side of Flagstaff.

After our print operations were moved to Phoenix, we found that we simply didn’t need a facility as large as the nearly 24,000-square-foot building we had called home for more than 25 years. So we looked to acquire a new location that can still house our local reporters, sales staff, circulation, Direct Impressions printing services and more.

Our new office will be just around the corner off of University Drive, next to the VA hospital. We’ll update readers with more information once the transfer is complete, but for the next month or so we’ll still be operating out of the 1751 S. Thompson St. location if you need help with delivery issues or other concerns.

KC HiLiTES, led by local resident and general manager Ron Pryczynski, is taking over our old office building as they move their operations from Williams to Flagstaff.

We’ll have more information about a grand opening once we get settled from the move, probably sometime in March. Through it all, our staff will continue its work in Flagstaff covering northern Arizona and the community we live in and love.