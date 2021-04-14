Arizona Daily Sun moving its press operations to the Arizona Republic

The Arizona Daily Sun and its employees serve Flagstaff and the surrounding communities. Our team of dedicated employees provides local news coverage for our community and advertising options to help businesses grow. As a Flagstaff-based business, our staff of reporters, editors, photojournalists, sales representatives, creative designers, circulation managers, carriers, and their families and friends are all proud to be part of this community.
We have been printing our newspapers here in Flagstaff for more than 80 years and at the Thompson facility for more than 26 years. The current press is more than 55 years old, and it is very difficult to keep an aging press operational. To stay competitive, many newspaper markets have centralized printing to more modern, multi-million-dollar, regional press facilities.
To continue to offer quality printing to our readers and our commercial customers, we have made the difficult decision to move the press operations for the Arizona Daily Sun and its commercial printing projects to the Phoenix Deer Valley facility. We do this with a heavy heart because of the dedicated production and press staff who ensured that we continued to produce quality publications.
The move to the new facility in Phoenix will start on May 11. Currently, our circulation team delivers the Arizona Daily Sun, The Arizona Republic, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and several other national titles to Flagstaff and other areas in Coconino County. With the printing move to Phoenix, all publications will be trucked at the same time to Flagstaff for delivery to readers.
The 20,000-square-foot facility on Thompson Street will be placed up for sale in the next few weeks. And when the building sale is complete, we will relocate to a new location within the Flagstaff area.
The digital transformation continues to change how traditional media delivers news and advertising consumed by our local audiences. The Arizona Daily Sun and its staff is on the cutting edge of this transformation as we continue to grow digital subscribers, viewership at azdailysun.com and new digital solutions for businesses through Amplified Digital Agency.
Our staff will continue to call Flagstaff home and provide local news to the community as well as providing services to local businesses. If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach me at cbrady@azdailysun.com.
Thank you.