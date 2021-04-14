Arizona Daily Sun moving its press operations to the Arizona Republic

The Arizona Daily Sun and its employees serve Flagstaff and the surrounding communities. Our team of dedicated employees provides local news coverage for our community and advertising options to help businesses grow. As a Flagstaff-based business, our staff of reporters, editors, photojournalists, sales representatives, creative designers, circulation managers, carriers, and their families and friends are all proud to be part of this community.

We have been printing our newspapers here in Flagstaff for more than 80 years and at the Thompson facility for more than 26 years. The current press is more than 55 years old, and it is very difficult to keep an aging press operational. To stay competitive, many newspaper markets have centralized printing to more modern, multi-million-dollar, regional press facilities.

To continue to offer quality printing to our readers and our commercial customers, we have made the difficult decision to move the press operations for the Arizona Daily Sun and its commercial printing projects to the Phoenix Deer Valley facility. We do this with a heavy heart because of the dedicated production and press staff who ensured that we continued to produce quality publications.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}