The Arizona Daily Sun has completed its move to a new office in west Flagstaff -- for the most part.

After our print operations were moved to Phoenix, we found we simply didn’t need a facility as large as the nearly 24,000-square-foot building we had called home for more than 25 years. So we looked to acquire a new location that can still house our local reporters, sales staff, circulation, Direct Impressions printing services and more.

Our new office is just around the corner at 1300 W. University Ave., Suite 100. However, we're still in the process of getting things unpacked and set up, so for the time being, please call the office to make an appointment if you need help with a circulation problem or to speak with a reporter or advertising rep. To schedule a time, call 928-913-8618 during operating hours on weekday mornings and afternoons.

Once we're settled in, our goal is still to host a grand opening event to connect with readers. More details on that soon.