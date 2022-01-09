 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Daily Sun in need of delivery contractors

The Arizona Daily Sun is facing a carrier shortage. Daily Sun personnel are delivering almost a quarter of all home delivery and single-copy (stores, racks and hotels) papers in Flagstaff.

All it takes to deliver newspapers is the ability to read, have access to a reliable vehicle and a couple of hours of availability late at night or in the early morning. Most routes can be completed in under an hour and a half. Carrier profit can range anywhere from $300 to $1,000 or more per month depending on the route. Newspaper delivery is not physically demanding.

If you know anyone that's looking for easy, part-time income, please have them call Circulation Director Brian Wallingford at 928-913-8616.

