Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union shares early pandemic findings

Through the sequencing process, scientists look for mutations in the virus, which occur naturally as it reproduces, and compare them to other Arizona cases and an international database recording different strains of the virus.

The ACGU did not detect cases in Arizona related to the first case. Although scientists admitted in the report they could not rule out the possibility that other cases did result from this case, it “did not play a substantial role in fueling the ongoing pandemic” because of contract tracing and isolation efforts.

Instead, scientists discovered 11 different introductions of the virus to the state in February and March and more than 80% of analyzed samples showed strains that initially circulated widely in Europe, though the majority of Arizona sequences were likely introduced through domestic travel. The first reported case of community transmission descended from the strain that had been circulating in Washington state in February.

“A lot of instances of completely identical viral genome sequences [were] present on multiple different continents,” said Jason Ladner, assistant professor at NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI). “What this speaks to is the fact that people were traveling all over the world at high relative frequencies and moving this virus around quite a bit.”