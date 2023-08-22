The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the proposed referendum on rezoning related to the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus will be on November’s ballot.

A political action committee called Flagstaff Community First (FCF) gathered nearly 4,800 signatures this summer to place a referendum about the phase one rezoning for the proposed new campus on the ballot during a special election in November. Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), the healthcare system that includes FMC, then filed a request to remove the referendum from the ballot in July, saying that FCF’s petition was misleading and focused on non-hospital uses of the site.

On Aug. 4, a Coconino County Superior Court judge allowed the referendum to proceed. This week’s decision is the result of NAH’s appeal of that decision, which was heard by the Arizona Court of Appeals Thursday.

Monday’s ruling means that the referendum question will appear on November’s ballot as Proposition 480, asking local voters to decide whether to approve the rezoning.

NAH sent a press release Monday afternoon saying that it plans to inform voters that Prop 480 “is about building a hospital, not about building retail and commercial development.”

“NAH supports the public’s right to refer the Flagstaff City Council’s June 2023 zoning approval to the November city ballot,” it said. “It was the misleading language of the referendum petition that prompted the court challenge.

“Voters who signed the petition did so on the misrepresentation that NAH will be constructing retail and commercial buildings, rather than what it is actually permitted to build: a hospital and ambulatory care center. In fact, NAH is strictly prohibited from opening retail and commercial businesses on the land in question and can only construct a hospital, [ACC], open space and parking on the rezoned site.”

The release added that NAH plans to continue “engag[ing] with residents” about various aspects of its plans for FMC’s relocation.

FCF also sent a statement Monday, saying it was "pleased that the Arizona Court of Appeals has denied NAH's request to overturn Coconino County Superior Court Judge Harris' decision that the petition strictly complied with all statutory requirements."

"Now that both [courts] have ruled the referendum petition complied fully with the law, we urge NAH to stop misleading the public by trying to kick Prop 480 off the ballot," said FCF chair Dr. Doug Mapel. "The courts couldn't be more clear. Why is NAH afraid of the democratic process? Let the public vote!"

More about the campus plans can be found at nahealth.com/expansion, while information about the referendum effort is available at flagstaffcommunityfirst.org.