Arizona county treasurers request property tax extension
0 comments

Arizona county treasurers request property tax extension

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coconino County logo

All 15 of Arizona’s county treasurers urged the state to extend its property tax delinquency deadline to June 1 on Monday.

Coconino County treasurer Sarah Benatar, the president of the Arizona County Treasurers Association, released a statement as a part of the press release requesting delay.

“We understand that this is a very stressful time, especially for those suffering direct effects from this public health crisis. Ensuring the health, safety, and economic tranquility of our citizens is of the utmost importance,” Benatar said.

The 15 counties asked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s legislature to extend the deadline, which is currently May 1. The property taxes were due on March 1, but are not considered delinquent until May 1, when interest begins to accrue.

Counties do not have the authority to extend the deadline themselves, as only an executive order by the governor or a change by the legislature can implement a new deadline.

For information on how each county is adapting business in response to COVID-19, please visit the County Treasurer’s website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey
Local

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

  • Updated

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News