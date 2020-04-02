Arizona county treasurers request property tax extension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All 15 of Arizona’s county treasurers urged the state to extend its property tax delinquency deadline to June 1 on Monday.

Coconino County treasurer Sarah Benatar, the president of the Arizona County Treasurers Association, released a statement as a part of the press release requesting delay.

“We understand that this is a very stressful time, especially for those suffering direct effects from this public health crisis. Ensuring the health, safety, and economic tranquility of our citizens is of the utmost importance,” Benatar said.

The 15 counties asked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s legislature to extend the deadline, which is currently May 1. The property taxes were due on March 1, but are not considered delinquent until May 1, when interest begins to accrue.

Counties do not have the authority to extend the deadline themselves, as only an executive order by the governor or a change by the legislature can implement a new deadline.

For information on how each county is adapting business in response to COVID-19, please visit the County Treasurer’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0