Arizona Corporation Commission looks for public comment on possible APS rate increase
  Updated
Morning Power Outage

Crews from APS work to reapir a power pole in Cheshire Monday morning after an early morning traffic accident knocked out power to the area.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

The Arizona Corporation Commission is seeking public comment on a proposed increase in the rate charged by Arizona Public Service for electricity.

The two remaining listening sessions are scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If approved, the $184 million increase would mean an estimated 95% of households which buy electricity from APS could see a between 3% to 6% rate increase.

According to APS, the rate increase is necessary to maintain infrastructure and build new facilities as their customer base grows.

But the proposal has received criticism from groups which say the increase is too much, especially after the rate already increased in 2017.

And Executive Director Arizona Public Interest Research Group’s Education Fund Diane Brown said the proposed increase is almost double what APS was previously granted.

To provide public comment telephonically, follow the following steps:

Call phone number 1-866-705-2554 as early as 30 minutes before the beginning of the meeting.

Then use passcode 241497# to speak or passcode 2414978# to only listen.

