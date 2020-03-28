Arizona Board of Regents sued for not refunding fees after coronavirus

The Arizona Board of Regents has been sued in a class action lawsuit for refusing to refund student fees after the coronavirus caused universities to move instruction online for the spring 2020 semester.

Adam Levitt, an attorney representing the students in case, said the class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of thousands of college students who allege they are facing steep financial pressures during the coronavirus, according to a law firm of DiCello, Levitt and Gutzler's press release. The student fees in question relate to room and board fees, Levitt said amount to $10,780 at Northern Arizona University. ASU and UA have fees that are approximately $3,000 higher.

Levitt said the universities took the right action in stopping in-class teaching, but that students need a refund.

“It is unconscionable for them to attempt to keep the many thousands of dollars in room and board fees they collected from each student, even though they have terminated the services that these fees covered,” Levitt said in a press release.