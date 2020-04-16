Arizona bioscience sees record-high gains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to a performance analysis commissioned by the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation, Arizona’s bioscience sector is performing at its highest level since data tracking began nearly two decades ago.

In 2019, bioscience firms received nearly $200 million in venture-capital funding and National Institutes of Health grants to universities, research institutes and firms totaled $263 million. University research now exceeds $600 million, a 25% increase between 2016 and 2018.

All these figures are record highs for Arizona since data collection began nearly 20 years ago at the start of Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap, the state’s long-term strategy to guide the biosciences through 2025 in order to make the state a national leader in bioscience fields.

The Flinn Foundation’s report, released Wednesday, also showed, over the span of two years, nearly 10,000 new bioscience jobs were created and wages increased by 8.8%, exceeding the state’s average private-sector wage by 35%.

Much of the success in state bioscience initiatives is attributed to the Technology and Research Initiative Fund (TRIF) that was approved by Arizona voters in 2000 as part of Proposition 301, allowing the three state universities to receive 12% of sales tax collections for scientific research — totaling $1.12 billion to date.