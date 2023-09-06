Wick Communications announced Tuesday that it would acquire the Arizona Daily Sun.

The paper had been owned by Lee Enterprises since 2005, when Lee bought the Sun from Pulitzer. All Daily Sun employees have been offered positions within the Arizona-based Wick Communications.

Wick owns 21 papers in several states, ranging from Louisiana to Alaska. In Arizona, this includes the Eastern Arizona Courier, Green Valley News and Nogales International.

The company began in 1926, when Milton Wick and his brother James Wick acquired the Niles Daily Times, a newspaper in Niles, Oklahoma. They expanded from there, eventually moving west. Wick Communications is now an Arizona-based company, with its home office located in Sierra Vista.

The company’s current CEO, Francis Wick (Milton's grandson), said the family-owned company has been interested in expanding to Flagstaff for about 50 years. It had been in talks with Lee Enterprises in 2019, though “nothing materialized” at the time.

“The market is unique in that it has a strong economic base, with a college, the tourism focus,” Wick said. “Quite frankly, the paper itself does an excellent job with its digital endeavors and the tenure of the staff and the way it has relationships within the community.”

Daily Sun publisher Colleen Brady said Wick’s family-owned nature was what appealed to her about the media company.

“It’s going to allow us to spend more time focused on the local community, and I think that’s very important,” she said. “It also allows us to not only bring local news, but local advertising.”

Brady said she hoped the partnership would allow the Daily Sun to focus on “new partnerships in the community,” while Wick wanted to focus on “reliability.” Wick's digital audience editor, Reilly Kneedler, similarly said he hoped to focus on communication and partnerships.

“I would also just say we’re actively really interested in hearing feedback [from the community],” Kneedler said, “what they like, what can be improved, what they would like to see from the Daily Sun in the coming years.”

Daily Sun history

The Arizona Daily Sun, and the news service which proceeded it, has had many owners since its first variant was printed in 1883 by Artemis Fay.

Most notably, Platt Cline became the paper’s publisher in 1952 and president in 1966.

The paper was moved to Flagstaff in 1884. In 1891, the paper was renamed to the Coconino Sun and then changed to the Arizona Daily Sun in 1946.

Like many newspapers, the 21st century has not been altogether kind to the Arizona Daily Sun.

As 20th century came to a close, the Arizona Daily Sun was owned by Scripps League Newspapers under the tutelage of Betty Knight Scripps.

In 1996, Scripps sold the Scripps League newspapers division, including the Arizona Daily Sun, to Pulitzer Publishing Co. Less than two years later, the Daily Sun and its staff of close to 100 had moved from its location on West Santa Fe Avenue to a new building on South Thompson Street, just off of West Route 66.

Pulitzer’s ownership of the Daily Sun didn’t last long. In 2005, the Arizona Daily Sun was sold again, this time to Iowa-based media conglomerate Lee Enterprises.

The Great Recession hitting just a few years later, and a growing difficulty in monetizing news online, did no favors to Lee Enterprises, nor the newly purchased Flagstaff paper.

In the years since Lee’s purchase, and alongside similar cuts to papers across the country, the Arizona Daily Sun has gone through several periods of downsizing.

In 2013, the paper reduced its print schedule from seven days a week to six.

The COVID-19 pandemic then further rattled newspapers and, by proxy, the Arizona Daily Sun.

In May of 2021, the paper shuttered its pressroom, instead opting to have papers printed by the Phoenix-based Arizona Republic.

In early 2023, Lee Enterprises finalized the sale of the building that had housed the paper and its staff for close to 20 years. The paper then moved just a few blocks away, into office space along University Avenue.

In June of this year, the paper reduced the number of days it would deliver a print paper from six days a week to three days a week. Delivery of the print edition also changed, from dedicated deliverers to the U.S. Postal Service.

As of the purchase by Wick, the Arizona Daily Sun now has a staff of about 20.

During a meeting Tuesday with Arizona Daily Sun staff, Francis Wick acknowledged that the newspaper business remains challenging.

Wick last purchased The Wenatchee World in Wenatchee, Washington and Acadiana LifeStyle in New Iberia, Louisiana, in 2018.

Feedback can be directed to Publisher Colleen Brady at cbrady@azdailysun.com or Editor Chris Etling at cetilng@azdailysun.com. More about Wick Communications is available at wickcommunications.com.