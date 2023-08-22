A 40-year-old Flagstaff man is in police custody upon be charged with prohibited firearms possession and disorderly conduct with a weapon after he allegedly shot a gun in the city limits, injuring himself and causing concern among drivers in Flagstaff’s Southside.

Police believe Ernest Andrew Rivera got into an argument with another person. Allegedly, the other individual involved got into their vehicle and Rivera attempted to shoot at them.

Officers responded to the reported gunshots at the intersection of San Francisco Street and Dupont Avenue just after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle who said he’d heard gunshots after arguing with Rivera.

Officers believe Rivera might have shot himself accidentally. According to Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson Jerry Rintala, investigators first made contact with the suspect at Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Rivera is now booked at the Coconino County Detention Facility.