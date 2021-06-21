Areas of the county at "SET" status for evacuation orders due to Rafael Fire

Due to the Rafael Fire, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office has upgraded the area's of South Garland Prairie, Pine Aire Estates and residents in between from a 'ready" to a "set" status.

Residents in those areas should begin preparing for "go"/evacuation order.

Sign up for Emergency Notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready.

More information on the Rafael Fire can be found here.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 2