Archuleta resigns from supervisors to join Biden administration

After 24 years on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, and less than a month since she was sworn in to represent District 2 for a seventh time, Supervisor Liz Archuleta submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday evening.
The announcement came at the end of the board of Supervisors regular Tuesday meeting and just days before Archuleta is set to take a position within the Biden administration.
It has not been announced what position Archuleta has been appointed to within the Biden administration. Archuleta said those details are likely to be announced next week.
In final hour of the meeting, after Archuleta had announced her resignation, the tone of supervisors and county staff was bittersweet.
“Twenty-four years ago, I was called to serve my community as the first Latina to be a member of the board of supervisors. Little did I know, as I took that step into public service, that it would be such an incredible journey, an opportunity of a lifetime. It is with sorrow and pride that I announced today, I am resigning from my position as Coconino county supervisor for district two,” Archuleta told the board. “Later this week, I will assume a role in the Biden Harris administration. I am honored to be appointed by President Biden to his administration.”
Archuleta made a particular point to thank her executive assistant Theresa Munoz, who has worked with her for much of her time in office.
Archuleta also thanked both county staff and the remaining board of supervisors for their work for the county, adding that in view, county residents would be in good hands despite her resignation.
Board Chair Matt Ryan said, having come into office the same year as Archuleta, it was with mixed emotions that he watched her move on.
“That you're succeeding in this way is just pride and joy for all of us to celebrate. So we certainly appreciate it, and then your service, your community building, your care for everybody, your heart,” Ryan said.
Vice-Chair Lena Fowler agreed and said that she had learned so much through working with Archuleta.
“I’m just very appreciative of you and I am just absolutely so proud of you. And thank you for bringing a smile and just happiness back into my heart today, this evening,” Fowler said.
With Archuleta’s resignation leaving district 2 without county representation, the board of supervisors will now need to appoint a replacement. Archuleta said she has given much thought as to who she could recommend as a replacement, adding she planned to speak to the board members on the subject as a private citizen on Wednesday.