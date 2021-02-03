Archuleta resigns from supervisors to join Biden administration

After 24 years on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, and less than a month since she was sworn in to represent District 2 for a seventh time, Supervisor Liz Archuleta submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday evening.

The announcement came at the end of the board of Supervisors regular Tuesday meeting and just days before Archuleta is set to take a position within the Biden administration.

It has not been announced what position Archuleta has been appointed to within the Biden administration. Archuleta said those details are likely to be announced next week.

In final hour of the meeting, after Archuleta had announced her resignation, the tone of supervisors and county staff was bittersweet.

“Twenty-four years ago, I was called to serve my community as the first Latina to be a member of the board of supervisors. Little did I know, as I took that step into public service, that it would be such an incredible journey, an opportunity of a lifetime. It is with sorrow and pride that I announced today, I am resigning from my position as Coconino county supervisor for district two,” Archuleta told the board. “Later this week, I will assume a role in the Biden Harris administration. I am honored to be appointed by President Biden to his administration.”